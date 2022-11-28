German president 'understands' China COVID protests
Farah Bahgat
37 minutes ago
In a DW interview, Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he hoped Chinese authorities would "respect" the protesters' freedom, and expressed that he did not see a way out of Russia's war on Ukraine "at this point in time."
"We all remember our own fight against the coronavirus, against the pandemic, and we still remember how much of a burden that was for many in Germany," Steinmeier told DW's Rosalia Romaniec at his official residence, Bellevue Palace in Berlin.
"We can only wonder what a burden it must be for the people of China, where measures are far stricter and longer-reaching, even today. So I understand why people want to voice their impatience and grievance on the streets."
"As a democrat, I can only say that the freedom to express one's own opinion freely is important, and I can only hope that authorities in China respect the right to freedom of expression and the freedom to demonstrate. And of course, I hope that the demonstrations remain peaceful," Steinmeier continued.
"Because to establish a cease-fire at this point in time would essentially condone all of the injustice that has already taken place," he said.
With Russian forces still occupying parts of Ukraine, a truce now would allow Moscow to maintain its presence in these territories despite it being a violation of international law, he said. "That cannot be the aim of a cease-fire."
"So, sadly, I cannot say that I see any way out [of the war] at this point in time," Steinmeier added.
Kherson residents describe torture under Russian occupation
War in Ukraine forced Germany to rethink its policies
On Germany's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and providing support for Kyiv, the German president said there had been a lot of "rethinking" in German policy.
Steinmeier said the German government and population came to understand that the war in Ukraine meant that European security was no longer guaranteed.
Kyiv had also condemned some German officials' ties to Moscow. Steinmeier himself was disinvited by the Ukrainian government when he was planning on visiting Ukraine in April. Kyiv cited a Russian-friendly stance in recent years as the reason.
"I've been to Ukraine as you know, and I can say the criticism that was being leveled against Germany over arms support has subsided and there is instead a great deal of appreciation today," he said.
Germany must continue to help Ukrainians through the coming winter months due to continued attacks that are part of Russia's strategy "to hit the civilian population, to grind down the entire country," Steinmeier said.
"We must remember that it was the people of Ukraine who were the victims of that catastrophic famine. And the catastrophic famine was not the result of failed harvests [...] but rather, was a targeted strategy by the Stalin regime in 1932/33 to starve parts of the population of the then Soviet Union in order to make them pliable," he said.
Steinmeier also said his planned trip to North Macedonia and Albania later this week is meant to signal that the Western Balkanswere "not forgotten."