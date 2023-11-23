German police raid suspected Hamas and Samidoun properties

Berlin had banned activities related to Hamas — a designated terrorist group — and the international pro-Palestinian network Samidoun at the beginning of November.

The German Interior Ministry on Thursday said police had conducted raids on properties in four federal states connected to suspected Hamas and Samidoun members.

Germany, along with the US, the EU and others, has designated Hamas a terrorist organization. Samidoun is an international pro-Palestinian network. Berlin had banned the activities of both organizations in early November.

"We continue our consistent action against radical Islamists," German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement.

"With the bans on Hamas and Samidoun in Germany, we have sent a clear signal that we will not tolerate any glorification or support of the barbaric terror of Hamas against Israel," Faeser added.

Where did German police conduct searches?

Searches were carried out in Berlin, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein.

A spokesperson for the Senate Interior Administration said that more than 300 police officers took part in the raids of 15 properties, 11 of them in Berlin. Seven searches concerned Hamas, and four Samidoun.

A week ago, authorities also conducted nationwide searches of 54 locations across seven federal states connected to the Islamic Center of Hamburg, suspected of supporting the militant group Hezbollah.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

ss, sdi/rt (Reuters, dpa, AFP)