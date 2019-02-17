 German police dog sniffs out 17 live hand grenades in car | News | DW | 19.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German police dog sniffs out 17 live hand grenades in car

A car parked at the main train station in Dresden raised the suspicions of local police — and one attentive sniffer dog was right on the scent.

A police man holds a sniffer dog on a leash (picture-alliance/AP Photo/N. Giakoumidis)

Police in the eastern German city of Dresden announced Tuesday that they had arrested two men the previous evening after finding 17 smuggled hand grenades in their car.

The vehicle had been parked in the parking lot of the city's main train station, raising the officers' suspicion, a police spokesperson said.

The officers gave the car an initial search and then used a sniffer dog, which alerted the officers to the live ammunition that had been hidden in the paneling.

Read moreDon't wait for sniffer dogs to screen you for cancer

The two men of Bosnian nationality were suspected of having entered the country illegally.

The reason for their possession of the hand grenades remains unclear. The spokesperson said that an investigation was ongoing.

Watch video 03:23
Now live
03:23 mins.

Drug-Sniffing Dogs

cmb/rt (AFP/dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German WWI grenade found in potato shipment

Employees at a Hong Kong crisp factory got a nasty shock when they discovered a World War I-era grenade in a pile of potatoes imported from France. The mud-coated device was likely left in a trench 100 years ago. (03.02.2019)  

'Operation Hot Dogs': Swiss police dogs get special protection

With soaring temperatures across Europe, police have to protect their canine units from burning asphalt. Veterinarians have warned that pet owners need to be extra vigilant in sweltering conditions. (31.07.2018)  

Dresden commemorates 1945 Allied area bombing with human chain

Tens of thousands gathered in Dresden's old town to pay tribute to the victims of Allied air raids in 1945. The commemoration has taken place every year since 2010 and often attracts right-wing demonstrators. (13.02.2019)  

Don't wait for sniffer dogs to screen you for cancer

Dogs can sniff out drugs, cash and explosives. Now media and researchers are celebrating a new canine skill: their ability to detect tumors. But we shouldn't get too excited about it yet. (21.06.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Drug-Sniffing Dogs  

Related content

Hong Kong Granate aus dem 1. Weltkrieg

German WWI grenade found in potato shipment 03.02.2019

Employees at a Hong Kong crisp factory got a nasty shock when they discovered a World War I-era grenade in a pile of potatoes imported from France. The mud-coated device was likely left in a trench 100 years ago.

Bombendrohung beim Landgericht Erfurt

German police evacuate regional courts over bomb threats 11.01.2019

German police have evacuated several courthouses in cities across the country following a series of bomb threats. Authorities are securing the premises. Similar recent threats turned out to be false alarms.

Symbolbild Zebra

Germany: Runaway circus zebra dies after police chase 18.12.2018

Police in Dresden launched a zebra-hunt after four animals escaped from a circus and caused havoc in the city center. The runaways were eventually recaptured, but one of them died of stress during the operation.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 