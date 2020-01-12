German police close Bonn station over apparent bomb threat

Authorities have combed through the main station of the former capital, according to local media. Railway traffic was diverted to a nearby station across the Rhine River.
German railway operator Deutsche Bahn on Sunday said the central station in Bonn was closed due to police investigations.
Local newspaper General Anzeiger said the closure was due to a bomb threat. However, police did not locate a device after combing through the station and its surrounding areas.
Trains were diverted to a nearby station in Beuel. Deutsche Bahn said would-be travelers could expect delays of up to 30 minutes.
More to follow...
