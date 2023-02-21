German ministers visit Turkey after devastating earthquakes

"The survivors, who have lost everything, need winter-proof shelters quickly," the interior minister said before departing for Turkey.
After visiting a tent city near the southeastern settlement of Kahramanmaras, located near the epicenter of the quake, Faeser said it "just broke her heart."
Baerbock said that the two ministers made the visit in order to "make it clear to the people that our sympathy is not limited to words and will not diminish even if the catastrophe and its aftermath are pushed away by other headlines in the news."
Baerbock said she could "hardly put into words" how she felt as she surveyed the devastation in southern Turkey.
The death toll from the earthquakes is now 42,310 in Turkey and 3,688 in Syria, according to authorities.
The German army has delivered more than 340 tons of aid to Turkey on 20 flights.
Berlin has also offered three-month visas for earthquake victims to enable them to stay temporarily with close relatives in Germany, which is home to a large Turkish diaspora. According to the ministers, Germany has granted a total of 96 fast-track Schengen visas so far to Turkish citizens.
Critics of the policy have noted that a valid passport and biometric photo are required to apply for the visa, which they argue may be difficult to obtain for earthquake survivors who have seen their homes destroyed.
