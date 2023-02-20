The WHO described the previous earthquake as 'the worst natural disaster in the region for a century'Image: Clodagh Kilcoyne/REUTERS
New earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border region
More people have died after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the same border area that was devastated just two weeks ago. The new tremor triggered panic and injured hundreds.
At least six people have been confirmed dead as of Tuesday after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday night, according to CNN Turk.
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said at least 294 other people were injured.
The quake hit near Defne in the district of Samandag but it was felt as far as Jordan, Israel, and Egypt.
"We had just arrived in Gaziantep when we felt the tremor. Our car started shaking — for about 10 seconds. We immediately thought it was an earthquake because we use an alert app. And then we saw people had run out of buildings here in the city center," DW correspondent Julia Hahn said from the scene.
"That's when we knew it was a powerful one."
The initial quake was followed by a second, magnitude 5.8 tremor.
Lutfu Savas, the mayor for Hatay said a number of buildings have collapsed, trapping people who had either returned to homes or were trying to move furniture from damaged homes.
Abdel Kafi, a Syrian activist in north-west Syria said, "It was strong like the first one but did not last long... it scared people and people rushed to the streets."
The event triggered panic and a stampede in Syria, with some people jumping from buildings, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.