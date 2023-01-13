  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate protests
Rare earth elements
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht
Lambrecht previously served under Chancellor Angela Merkel Image: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP
PoliticsGermany

German media report defense minister soon to resign

13 minutes ago

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht may leave her post as soon as next week, according to German news outlets. Lambrecht was recently criticized for a New Year's Eve message posted on social media.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MArs

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht intends to resign, several German media outlets reported on Friday. 

What do we know so far?

The revelation was first reported by German newspaper Bild, with the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper following soon thereafter. Both cited unnamed sources and said she may step down as soon as next week. 

However, on the record, spokespeople for German government only responded initially on Friday evening by saying that the reports constituted "rumors," on which "we do not comment." 

The news follows a much-criticized New Year's Eve message she posted on social media. During the message, Lambrecht mentioned the war in Ukraine with fireworks going on in the background.

Members of the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU) criticized the message as tone deaf and urged her to step down. 

Lambrecht belongs to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD). Scholz said he still had confidence in Lambrecht following the much criticized video. 

Lambrecht no stranger to scandal

Lambrecht was also criticized in May after it was reported that she let her 21-year-old son fly on a Bundeswehr helicopter to the popular northern German vacation island of Sylt.

Another controversial moment during Lambrecht's tenure occurred in January of last year, shortly before Russia's invasion of Ukraine

As defense minister, she's also been at the forefront of many of the rolling controversies and criticisms of 2022 pertaining to what military equipment Germany sends to Ukraine, and for the difficulties facing the German Bundeswehr at home.

Should Friday's reports ultimately prove accurate, Lambrecht would be the most senior member of Scholz's cabinet to resign.

Possible successors for Lambrecht's current role reportedly include Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces of Germany Eva Högl or Parliamentary State Secretary for Defense Siemtje Möller.   

wd/msh (Reuters, dpa)   

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Ukrainian protesters in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate

'Thank you for the helmets': Ukrainians demand more from Germany

'Thank you for the helmets': Ukrainians demand more from Germany

Ahead of talks between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin, members of Berlin's Ukrainian community took to the streets of the German capital with their demands. DW's Kate Brady reports.
PoliticsFebruary 13, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smoke rises after shelling in Soledar, the site of heavy battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Russia claims control of Soledar

Conflicts10 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A smartphone showing a Rwandan health app

How Africa's digital health services are benefiting patients

How Africa's digital health services are benefiting patients

Politics10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

An aerial view shows Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF)'s destroyer JS Asahi (DD-119) leading the fleet during the International Fleet Review to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the JMSDF, at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo

Why Japan's Kishida wants stronger military ties with the US

Why Japan's Kishida wants stronger military ties with the US

Politics10 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A view of demonstrators, some of which hold up placards

Protesting in Germany: What are your rights?

Protesting in Germany: What are your rights?

Society21 minutes ago02:59 min
More from Germany

Europe

 Jens Scheuer celebrates

Ex-Bayern boss Scheuer takes on WSL challenge

Ex-Bayern boss Scheuer takes on WSL challenge

Soccer8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah, speaks with DW in front of an image of the White House

Iran's exiled prince urges global support for Iranian people

Iran's exiled prince urges global support for Iranian people

PoliticsJanuary 12, 202305:07 min
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

Biden classified documents probe: What you need to know

Politics8 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters show pictures of people killed in the response to demonstrations

Protests rock Peru weeks after president's ouster

Protests rock Peru weeks after president's ouster

ConflictsJanuary 12, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage