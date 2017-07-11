German lawmaker resigns over face mask scandal

A lawmaker from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) stepped down on Monday after over a government deal to procure face masks.

Nikolas Löbel announced that he would resign from his parliamentary mandate with immediate effect and would not run for the Bundestag again.

"In order to avoid further damage to my party, I am resigning my Bundestag mandate with immediate effect," Löbel said.

He had previously announced the immediate termination of his membership in the center-right party's parliamentary group and issued an apology.

Löbel confirmed on Friday that he was involved in businesses that dealt with face masks.

Following the announcement, a second senior conservative lawmaker announced he would leave the conservatives parliamentary group. Georg Nüsslein, who is facing a probe over the scandal, said although he is leaving the group, he plans to hold on to his seat.

Profiting from mask procurement

His company earned commissions of around €250,000 ($300,000) for brokering sales contracts for masks between a supplier in the state of Baden-Württemberg and two private companies in the cities of Mannheim and Heidelberg.

"I take responsibility for my actions and draw the necessary political consequences," said the 34-year-old politician.

Pressure had been growing on Löbel to resign in recent days, as Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate head to polls this month.

Löbel's apology wasn't enough for some critics, including Susanne Eisenmann, the CDU candidate for governor in his home state.

She told news magazine Der Spiegel that "It is unacceptable for parliamentarians to enrich themselves in this serious crisis."

Bavarian MP to leave parliamentary group

Löbel's case isn't the first to rattle the center-right bloc.

Georg Nüsslein, a prominent lawmaker with the Christian Social Union, the CDU's Bavaria-only sister party, faces a corruption probe in connection with mask procurement deals. He denies wrongdoing.

On Sunday, Nüsslein said he would leave the conservative bloc's parliamentary group effective immediately, but that he does not plan on giving up his seat in parliament.

His lawyer previously announced he would not run for re-election in September.

2021 is a critical year for the CDU with an election due on September 26 to pick a new national parliament and determine who succeeds Merkel.

