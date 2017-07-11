German inflation hits 4-decade high for single month

Germany's inflation rate rose at its fastest pace since before reunification, data for April published on Thursday showed, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked a rise in energy prices.

Consumer prices are now 7.4% higher than in the same month last year, Germany's statistics agency Destatis announced, based on preliminary calculations.

"Energy prices, in particular, have increased considerably since the war started in Ukraine," Destatis said.

The last time prices rose at a faster rate was for West Germany in the second half of 1981 — nine years before German reunification — as the Iran-Iraq War caused oil prices to soar.

Scholz: Germany 'has to be' ready for possible gas suspension

Today, Germany, like many of its neighbors, is highly reliant on supplies of Russian gas to deal with its energy requirements.

The conflict in Ukraine has meant that prices have rocketed, while the threat of a potential stop to supplies could push inflation higher if realized. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday acknowledged it was possible that Russia might suspend gas deliveries to Germany as it has to Poland and Bulgaria, but said that it was only possible to "speculate" on this at present, and that such speculation was not necessarily helpful. Nevertheless, the head of the federal government did say Germany "has to prepare for" this scenario.

Scholz said the German government had started preparing for this eventuality even before Russia decided to invade Ukraine on February 24.

Global problem

On Wednesday, the Russian energy giant Gazprom stopped supplying Poland and Bulgaria after the countries complied with an EU directive by refusing to pay for gas in rubles.

But there are issues elsewhere, and not just prompted by the war in Ukraine.

"Delivery bottlenecks due to interruptions in supply chains caused by the COVID-19 pandemic" had also delivered a bump to inflation, Destatis said.

Recent COVID-19 lockdowns in China have notably disrupted deliveries.

Inflation had already climbed to 7.3% in March, before another increase in April.

