 German hunter shot by dog refused gun license | News | DW | 19.02.2019

News

German hunter shot by dog refused gun license

A court in Munich has refused a hunter's legal claim to get his gun license back and be allowed to carry weapons. A loaded gun left inside his car two years ago was the start of his problems.

A hunter stands with his dog as the sun sets

In November 2016, a German hunter was at a game reserve northeast of Dresden and talking to a passerby when his dog accidentally set off his gun from inside the car. The hunter was wounded in the arm.

As a result, the hunter lost both his weapons' license and his hunting permit, which authorities have refused to extend.

Read more: Bundestag committee debates wolves' protected status in Germany 

It is against the law for hunters to leave fully- or partially-loaded guns inside their vehicles, partly because driving over rough terrain can increase the possibility of an accidental shot.

The man is registered as a Bavarian resident, and the administrative court in Munich ruled on Tuesday that the hunter could not be trusted to buy or own a gun because it presumed "he will not behave cautiously with weapons or ammunition in the future."

The hunter, who runs a fish farm in Ossling, Saxony, may appeal.

Under the gun: France's hunters

Rare, but not unique case

The Berlin-based German Hunters Association (Deutsche Jagdschutz-Verband) had 247,000 members in 2017. It is not known how many DJV members own dogs.

The case, while rare, is not unique. A similar incident was reported in the US state of Texas last November, when a 74-year-old was shot and wounded by his dog. The Rottweiler-cross named Charlie got his paw stuck in the loaded shotgun on the backseat of a pickup truck. The accidental shot went through the car seat and hit the driver in the back.

In January, a hunter in Russia died when his dog touched a loaded gun and caused it to go off.

Germany: Wolf population has grown fast

jm/cmk (dpa, AP)

