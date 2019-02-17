German hunter shot by dog refused gun license

In November 2016, a German hunter was at a game reserve northeast of Dresden and talking to a passerby when his dog accidentally set off his gun from inside the car. The hunter was wounded in the arm.



As a result, the hunter lost both his weapons' license and his hunting permit, which authorities have refused to extend.

Read more: Bundestag committee debates wolves' protected status in Germany

It is against the law for hunters to leave fully- or partially-loaded guns inside their vehicles, partly because driving over rough terrain can increase the possibility of an accidental shot.

The man is registered as a Bavarian resident, and the administrative court in Munich ruled on Tuesday that the hunter could not be trusted to buy or own a gun because it presumed "he will not behave cautiously with weapons or ammunition in the future."

The hunter, who runs a fish farm in Ossling, Saxony, may appeal.

Watch video 05:13 Now live 05:13 mins. Share Under the gun: France's hunters Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Bey0 Under the gun: France's hunters

Rare, but not unique case

The Berlin-based German Hunters Association (Deutsche Jagdschutz-Verband) had 247,000 members in 2017. It is not known how many DJV members own dogs.

The case, while rare, is not unique. A similar incident was reported in the US state of Texas last November, when a 74-year-old was shot and wounded by his dog. The Rottweiler-cross named Charlie got his paw stuck in the loaded shotgun on the backseat of a pickup truck. The accidental shot went through the car seat and hit the driver in the back.

In January, a hunter in Russia died when his dog touched a loaded gun and caused it to go off.

Watch video 02:33 Now live 02:33 mins. Share Wolves in Germany Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3BSnY Germany: Wolf population has grown fast

jm/cmk (dpa, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.