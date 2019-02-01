 Deer impersonators face off at Dortmund hunting fair | News | DW | 01.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Deer impersonators face off at Dortmund hunting fair

Do you have the talent — and the right tools - to impersonate a deer's call while hunting? A hunting fair in Dortmund gave people a chance to prove themselves against rivals from all over Germany.

Winner Thomas Soltwedel at the contest (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

The title of Germany's Deer Caller Champion was snatched by 54-year-old Thomas Soltwedel on Friday at Europe's biggest hunting fair "Jagd & Hund" ("Hunting & Dogs") in Dortmund.

This Friday's competition saw 17 candidates — including one woman — face off against each other during several rounds in front of a live audience, where they use special instruments to produce the most authentic-sounding stag call. Hunters often use this technique to lure their prey, but a poorly executed call can prompt deer to notice the hunter's presence and bolt.

The contest regularly draws large crowds at the annual fair. This year, some 800 traders from 40 different countries gathered in northwest Germany to peddle weapons, hunting equipment, present hunting dogs and birds of prey, and even take part in in the Wild Food festival, according to the German news agency dpa.

Watch video 05:23
Now live
05:23 mins.

The secrets of stag calling (12.02.2017)

More female hunters

Ahead of this year's fair, Germany's hunters' association DJV said that this year's event would increasingly cater to female customers to respond to the growing number of women hunters. According to DJV, women made up nearly one-quarter of the 20,600 people who attended hunting courses in 2018.

This development prompted more traders to offer more women's hunting clothes, but also lighter hunting weapons deemed more suitable for female users.

Visitors can also browse modern technology, including infrared scopes and night-vision equipment, but also their own stag calling whistles.

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

The secrets of stag calling (12.02.2017)  

Related content

Raubvogel, Black Kite (Milvus migrans)

Nature's winged arsonists 11.01.2018

Some Australian birds of prey have developed a unique hunting technique that sees them use fire as means of snagging their dinner.

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund in Champions League showdown 10.05.2018

After months of highs, lows and hard work, one match could decide Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim's fate, as the two duel for a Champions League spot. Lower down, Hamburg and Wolfsburg are out to avoid the drop.

Frankreich Adler zur Bekämpfung von Dronen

Europe remains a major bird killer 24.10.2017

Despite legal protection, birds are still illegally killed across migration routes – particularly in the Mediterranean. Experts are meeting this week in Manila to tackle this and other threats against migratory species.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 