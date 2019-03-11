German high school students decry 'difficult' math tests

Tens of thousands of school children across Germany have been signing petitions since Friday calling on examiners to make the high school leaving test for mathematics easier.

The petitions have popped up in nine states, including Bavaria, where more than 60,000 people have signed a form demanding that examiners loosen the criteria used to judge this year's test takers.

"[The exam in] 2016 was demanding, 2017 was doable, 2018 was almost easy, but 2019 suddenly included questions that almost nobody had previously seen," the petition organizers said.

Topics covered in the exams, which students took on Friday, included mathematical analysis, geometry and probability, according to a copy of a test seen by the DPA news agency.

The ABC's of the German public school system From toddler to teenager Children in Germany can attend kindergarten for years, until they turn 6. School attendance is then compulsory (Schulpflicht) from ages 6 to 15, or from grades 1 through 9 or 10, regardless of the type of school. That places a ban on homeschooling, except in rare cases, such as severe illness.

The ABC's of the German public school system Primary school Kids kick off their first day of school with a special cone of sweets, and then things get a bit more serious. Matters of public education are regulated by each of the 16 German states, not the federal government. In most states, children attend primary school for only four years. In Berlin, they generally attend six years before moving on to the "weiterführende Schule," or secondary school.

The ABC's of the German public school system Teacher's recommendation Before moving on to secondary school, children receive a recommendation from their primary school teacher about which type of school could be appropriate. The recommendation states if a child is considered fit for Gymnasium, or rather another type of school. Currently, in North Rhine-Westphalia, parents may override that recommendation and choose a different school.

The ABC's of the German public school system Gymnasium An academically-oriented type of secondary school, it prepares kids to enter university. To do so, they first have to complete their Hochschulreife (higher education entrance qualification, or A-levels) or Abitur diploma after grade 12 or 13. The curriculum includes everything from math and sciences, to languages, art and music, social studies, philosophy and sports.

The ABC's of the German public school system Realschule Students at the Realschule (grades 5-10 in most states) take most of the same classes as at Gymnasium, but with varying foreign language requirements, among other things. The Realschule often aims to prepare students for attending a technical or business school. Pupils who do well may choose to work toward their Abitur, but must then switch to a Gymnasium or Gesamtschule.

The ABC's of the German public school system Hauptschule The Hauptschule teaches most of the same subjects as the other high schools, but at a slower pace. It offers vocational-oriented courses, with the goal of enrollment in a trade school and apprenticeship training. After graduation, good students can work toward a Realschule diploma or qualify to attend a Gesamtschule or Gymnasium to receive their Abitur.

The ABC's of the German public school system Gesamtschule The 1960s and 70s saw the boom of the Gesamtschule, an alternative to the three-tiered system. Comprehensive and heterogeneous in nature, it integrates the Gymnasium, Realschule and Hauptschule tracks into one school. Students can go the academic route, working toward their Abitur in grade 13. Or they can opt for the vocational vein, graduating after 9th or 10th grade to attend a trade school.

The ABC's of the German public school system Increased popularity In recent years, Gesamtschulen have experienced even more popularity, with bigger cities in particular lacking spots for those who apply. In 2018, the city of Cologne (pop. around one million) had to turn down some 1,000 students who wanted to attend a Gesamtschule. The appeal could be due to longer school days as well as the comprehensive learning possibilities.

The ABC's of the German public school system Switching tracks Students may need to switch tracks. If a student struggles during a two-year "trial period" of 5th and 6th grade at a Gymnasium, teachers may recommend transferring to a Realschule or Hauptschule. Entering a comprehensive Gesamtschule is often difficult at that point because spots are scarce. High achievers at other schools may be able to transfer to a Gymnasium if they fulfill requirements.

The ABC's of the German public school system Different states, different names and models Some states do not have a multi-tiered system, but a two-tiered one, like Saxony. Following four years of grade school, students attend either the Oberschule (which combines the Haupt- and Realschulen) or Gymnasium. In Bavaria, secondary students go to a Mittelschule, Realschule or Gymnasium. Some states offer the comprehensive Gemeinschaftsschule, a variation of the Gesamtschule.

The ABC's of the German public school system Vocational schools Following Hauptschule or Realschule, Berufsschulen (vocational schools) mix academic study with hands-on learning through apprenticeship. Successful completion leads to certification in a special trade or field. These schools often cooperate with companies and trade unions to offer students training.

The ABC's of the German public school system Learning together Children with special needs may attend either a Förderschule or a Sonderschule to learn in a setting geared to their needs. But critics say this sets them apart from the mainstream. Some primary and secondary schools integrate kids with special needs into classes for "shared" or inclusive learning.

The ABC's of the German public school system School days vary School days differ markedly in length, with lessons sometimes ending at 12 or 1 p.m. or at 3 or 4 p.m. on other days, making it tough on working parents, especially single parents, to be at home for their kids after school. Some schools offer all-day programs where kids can stay after lessons and do their homework or participate in activities.

The ABC's of the German public school system Finding the right fit Germany has a range of private schools, including Waldorf, Montessori, international, denominational and boarding schools, but the vast majority of kids attend public schools. Author: Louisa Schaefer



Each of Germany's 16 states compiled their own version of the final test, which included a mixture of questions devised by state officials and common questions drawn from a nation-wide pool.

The head of the German Education Association (VBE), Udo Beckmann, said examiners could loosen their grading criteria for this year's exams if the students' criticism was found to be justified.

In an interview with the Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung newspaper, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, the president of the German Teachers' Association, dismissed the criticism as premature. "We should wait and see," he said.

The exam forms part of the leaving certificate known as the Abitur, which students in Germany need to have to go to university.

In 2016, complaints about the difficulty of the math test in the state of Lower Saxony caused officials there to discuss adjusting the grading criteria.

