 German government buys three new aircraft after fiascos | News | DW | 11.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German government buys three new aircraft after fiascos

Chancellor Angela Merkel and other senior ministers can look forward to traveling in new Airbus aircraft for future diplomatic trips. The existing fleet of official jets struggled to get off the ground in 2018.

Airbus A350 (picture-alliance/dpa)

The German government has purchased three new Airbus 350 long-haul airplanes for official trips after a repeated technical failures with its current fleet left several politicians stranded.

The three planes will cost €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion), the Defense Ministry said Wednesday. The first is expected to be delivered in 2020 and the other two in 2022. The aging A340-300s currently in service will be phased out, it added.

"The brand new planes will boost the flight readiness of the defense ministry's long-haul capacities," it said.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane at Cologne/Bonn airport (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Late to G20 summit

    While en route to a G20 summit in Buenos Aires in November, the A340-300 "Konrad Adenauer" carrying German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz had to make an unexpected landing at the Cologne/Bonn Airport. Merkel showed up late to the conference in the Argentinian capital.

  • German Finace Minister Olaf Scholz at the IMF conference in Bali, Indonesia (Imago/photothek)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Rodents? You're kidding right?

    It was the second consecutive month in which the "Konrad Adenauer" needed to be grounded. The A340 also left Scholz stranded in Indonesia following a meeting of the International Monetary Fund in October after rodents gnawed through electric cables.

  • Frank-Walter Steinmeier exiting the Theodor Heuss Airbus (picture-alliance/dpa/B. von Jutrczenka)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Trouble in Africa

    The "Konrad Adenauer" isn't the only Airbus belonging to the German government that has experienced problems. The A340 "Theodor Heuss" jet carrying German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier experienced technical problems during his trip to several countries in Africa.

  • Frank-Walter Steimeier enters the Konrad Adenauer Airbus in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Tell them I'll be late

    Steinmeier also had his fair share of woes with the "Konrad Adenauer" jet. The German president's trip to Belarus in June was delayed due to problems with the plane's hydraulic system.

  • German Development Minister Gerd Mueller CSU with a gentleman of the ground personnel at Kamuzu International Airport (imago/U. Grabowsky)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Pressure starts to tell

    German Development Minister Gerd Müller's schedule was thrown into chaos when he was forced to cancel a visit to Namibia — because of plane trouble. Müller was scheduled to depart Malawi when his Bombardier Global 5000 was unable to take off due to a defective pressure valve. He was eventually able to continue on to Zambia on a commercial flight.

  • German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his delegation awaiting plane repairs in Ethiopia (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    I hear it's snowing at home

    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was grounded in Ethiopia yet again when the "Theodore Heuss" was unable to embark on its return flight due to an air pressure problem. The delay would seem to put Steinmeier ahead of Olaf Scholz for the title of German official most often stranded due to technical problems.

  • Bundesaußenminister Heiko Maas in einem Airbus A 340 (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    Foreign minister stranded in Mali

    On February 28, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was forced to stay overnight in the capital of Mali, Bamako, after his government plane had a mechanical problem. Maas strugged off the delay, saying he had traveled all over the world without a problem.

  • Aging Airbus A340 Konrad Adenauer (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

    The "Konrad Adenauer" strikes back with a burst tire

    On April 1, the "Konrad Adenauer" hit back after a four-month overhaul. The ageing Airbus behaved badly on its first outing after its forced hiatus. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was on board when one of the tire's burst upon landing in New York. The plane had to be towed to a parking space, with the delay forcing Maas to miss an appointment at the UN Security Council.

    Author: Davis VanOpdorp


Grounded

Glitches with the existing fleet caused several embarrassing incidents last year. In November, German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived at a G20 summit late after the A340 "Konrad Adenauer" she was flying on had electrical problems and was forced to land in Cologne.

The plane was given a complete overhaul, and on its first flight back in service on April 1, it blew a tire as it landed in New York. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was on board.

Read more: To fly or not to fly? The environmental cost of air travel

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was delayed during a trip to several African countries in 2018 when the government's "Theodor Heuss" jet experienced technical problems.

His trip to Belarus in July was likewise temporarily grounded when the "Konrad Adenauer" suffered issues with its hydraulic system.

Watch video 04:24

Flashback: East German Government Planes

law/amp (AFP, dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Man finds himself sitting next to Germany's Angela Merkel on flight to G20

A man who sat next to Angela Merkel on a commercial flight has shared his impressions of the German chancellor. Merkel was forced to take an Iberia Airlines flight after her government plane had problems. (01.12.2018)  

To fly or not to fly? The environmental cost of air travel

Though air travel is more popular than ever, the vast majority of people in the world have never been on a plane. As that dynamic slowly changes, the environment stands to suffer. Is flying less the only solution? (10.01.2018)  

German military under fire over Angela Merkel's plane problems

Angela Merkel's delayed arrival at the G20 in Buenos Aires did not look good. Once again, the German military was forced to defend equipment failures after a Bundeswehr Airbus she was on broke down. (30.11.2018)  

Germany to replace aging fleet of beleaguered government planes

The Ministry of Defense has announced it plans to order one plane this year and two more in the near future. The current fleet has been plagued with technical problems, stranding government officials at home and abroad. (01.02.2019)  

Angela Merkel to miss start of G20 summit after plane's technical difficulties

A plane carrying the German chancellor had to turn around and land in Cologne after only an hour in the air due to a technical difficulty. She is now on her way to Buenos Aires on a commercial flight. (30.11.2018)  

Germany to prioritize government aircraft for well-known ministers

You might be seeing more of Germany's relatively lesser-known international ministers on your next long-haul flight. The head of the Development Ministry isn't too happy about losing his access to the government fleet. (08.03.2019)  

Grounded: Problems with Germany's government planes

Germany's government Airbus planes have experienced several issues over the past few months. The latest difficulty prevented Chancellor Angela Merkel from showing up on time for the G20 summit in Argentina. (30.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Flashback: East German Government Planes  

The dream of flying - sustainably!  

Related content

Russland, Novosibirsk: Natalia Fileva

Germany: Russian millionaire killed in Frankfurt plane crash 31.03.2019

One of Russia's richest women, Natalia Fileva, has died in a plane crash near Frankfurt, Germany. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

Merkel auf Reisen Flugzeug

Germany to prioritize government aircraft for well-known ministers 08.03.2019

You might be seeing more of Germany's relatively lesser-known international ministers on your next long-haul flight. The head of the Development Ministry isn't too happy about losing his access to the government fleet.

Großbritannien Boeing 737 MAX in Farnborough

Boeing 737 MAX: a plane of compromise 11.03.2019

Boeing's new passenger aircraft has crashed twice within the space of a few months, raising a number of safety questions. So far, the 737 has been the backbone of many fleets globally.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  