 German Football Ambassador 2020: Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka honored | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 03.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

German Football Ambassador 2020: Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka honored

Bayern Munich and Germany teammates Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka have been named German Football Ambassadors for 2020 in recognition of their "WeKickCorona" fundraising campaign. Jürgen Klopp won last year's award.

Deutschland Joshua Kimmich und Leon Goretzka (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka have been named "German Football Ambassadors" for 2020 as a result of their personal and generous commitment to the fight against COVID-19.

The two German internationals and Bayern Munich teammates launched their "WeKickCorona” initiative to help fight the spread of the virus, and kicked things off themselves with a joint personal donation of one million euros.

The project, which has received support from prominent German footballers including Mats Hummels, Julian Brandt, Leroy Sane, Thilo Kehrer, Julian Draxler, Benedikt Höwedes, Benjamin Henrichs, Max Meyer and Julian Weigl, as well as Bayern head coach Hansi Flick, has since raised over €3.7m in aid of 90 projects across Germany.

Given the current situation, the official award ceremony, originally scheduled for May, has been cancelled as organizers look for an alternative solution, but Kimmich and Goretzka still found time to say a few words.

"Health is first and foremost, and the solidarity of each one of us is needed more than ever in these times,” said Kimmich (25). "This was and still is our common goal. We are grateful for the enormous support we have received".

Goretzka (25) added: "This joint initiative is an expression of mutual giving and mutual help. This is exactly what is important in the present situation. We can only do it as a team.”

Kimmich and Goretzka in good company

The German Football Ambassador award was established in 2012 and honors German sportsmen and women who contribute to the reputation of German sport throughout the world. Previous winners include current Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp, World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil.

Roland Bischof, the founder and president of the German Football Ambassador Association, praised this year's ambassadors Kimmich and Goretzka for their "initiative on behalf of all those who, through their commitment, are supporting this great project in order to provide rapid assistance".

The "WeKickCorona” project comes as a sign of hope at a time of uncertainty, not least for professional footballers who do not know when or whether the current season will come to an end.

Kimmich and Goretzka have played a key role in Bayern's climb to the top of the Bundesliga, where they are four points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig with nine games remaining.

They were also due to feature in Germany's international friendlies against Spain and Italy this month, which have also been called off.

Related content

Bundesliga Borussia Mönchengladbach gegen Bayern München

Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick: Coronavirus means season can only finish with ghost games 30.03.2020

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick believes the only way to finish the football season is behind closed doors in "ghost games." Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka have also revealed how much they are missing the sport.

Fußball Freundschaftsspiel Deutschland - Serbien | 1:0

Leon Goretzka: A footballer with principles 21.03.2020

The coronavirus has largely stopped football, and has left many missing their favorite weekend activity. In its absence, some footballers are looking to help, few more so than Bayern Munich and Germany's Leon Goretzka.

DFB-Pokal | FC Schalke 04 vs. FC Bayern München | 1. TOR Bayern

German Cup: Kimmich's solitary strike sends Bayern Munich into final four 03.03.2020

Bayern Munich proved they can do the business without Robert Lewandowski, as Joshua Kimmich delivered the goods in Gelsenkirchen. The result puts the defending champions into the draw for the semifinals.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  