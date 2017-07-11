German economy shrinks 1.7% in first quarter

Germany's economy shrank 1.7% in the first quarter, according to official data on Friday.

The coronavirus crisis, which has forced extended shutdowns of businesses, was behind the decline in the country's economic performance, the Destatis federal statistics agency said.

The economic data in numbers

The figure, measuring gross domestic product (GDP), is lower than analysts' forecast of a 1.5% contraction for the three-month period.

The first quarter result is down by 3.3% from a year earlier when the coronavirus crisis first took hold.

The German economy, Europe's largest, had grown by 0.5% in the final three months of last year.

kmm/rt (AFP, dpa)