German defense minister floats 'security zone' along Syria-Turkish border

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told DW Monday she would discuss her plan on the fringe of a NATO military alliance meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

The plan had been coordinated with Chancellor Angela Merkel and submitted to Western allies, she added.

"My recommendation is that we establish an internationally controlled security zone in cooperation with Turkey and Russia," said Kramp-Karrenbauer, who is also head of Chancellor Merkel's Christian Democratic (CDU) party.

"This security zone would seek to resume the fight against terror and against ISIS [Islamic State militia], which has currently come to a standstill. It would also ensure that we stabilize the region so that rebuilding civilian life is once again possible, and so that those who have flied can also return voluntarily," said Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Erdogan, Putin in Sochi

Her plan comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent troops on October 9 to clear Kurdish YPG fighters inside Syria's border, just days after US President Donald Trump declared a pullout of US troops who were backing Kurdish forces holding Islamic State captives.

Erdogan on Tuesday is due to attend talks in Sochi, Russia, with President Vladimir Putin whose forces inside Syria back those of President Bashar Assad. Tuesday also marks the expiry of a five-day pause in northern Syria mediated last week by US Vice President Mike Pence.

Kramp-Karrenbauer, in a separate interview with the German news agency dpa, said Germany and Europe — highly critical of Erdogan's incursion — had been too passive, behaving like "bystanders"

Germany should use its position in as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council and on the basis of existing UN resolutions to create the zone, Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

Turkey "cannot occupy permanently"

This solution, she said, should make it clear that Turkey could not occupy the zone in northeastern Syria permanently — a stance contrary to international law, she told dpa.

"This is first of all a proposal that I am making as party leader and as defense minister, Kramp-Karrenbauer told DW in its nterview marking her 100 days in office, adding: ""I know it is a proposal that is supported by many defense and foreign-policy experts in my party."

"Before going public with this recommendation I informed the chancellor. This will definitely be discussed within the government. But we can’t simply talk about Europe needing to be more than a bystander, we must come up with our own proposals to catalyze discussion," she said.

Kramp-Karrenbauer told dpa she had informed Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, a Social Democrat in Merkel's coalition cabinet, of her initiative via SMS text message.

Maas told German public ZDF television Tuesday that Turkey's cross-border operation amounted to an "invasion" that was illegitimate under international law..