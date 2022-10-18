German cyber security chief fired over alleged Russia ties

Germany's interior minister has fired the country's cybersecurity head Arne Schönbohm. The sacking follows reports that had contacts with Russian intelligence services.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on Tuesday dismissed the head of the BSI national cyber security agency, Arne Schönbohm.

Schönbohm was removed from his role as head of the BSI national cyber security agency after media report that he had links with people involved with Russian intelligence services.

The sacking was first reported by the news magazine, Spiegel, and later confirmed by an interior ministry spokesperson.

Faeser was reportedly concerned about Schönbohm's continued contact with an association called the Cyber

Security Council of Germany.

The cyber chief helped set up the group just over 10 years ago, but the organization has recently come under fire recently for its links to Russian intelligence.

It's thought that the attendance of Schönbohm at the group's anniversary celebrations last month brought matters to a head.

