German Cup: Gladbach score 11 at Hastedt, Forsberg rescues Leipzig

BSC Hastedt 1-11 Borussia Mönchengladbach

(Kücük 88' — Hazard 2' (pen), 42', 84', Plea 8', 50', 78', Raffael 15', 30', 66', Neuhaus, 39', Hofmann 56')

Borussia Mönchengladbach recorded their biggest ever win in the German Cup as they feasted on fifth-tier side BSC Hastedt.

Thorgan Hazard, Alassano Plea and Raffael each scored hat tricks as the Bundesliga side showed no mercy against their Bremen Liga opponents.

Two goals to the good inside eight minutes, Gladbach kept their foot on the gas as they went in 6-0 up at halftime. They added another five after the break, but Diyar Kücük gave the home fans reason to cheer two minutes from time when he notched up a consolation for the Bremen-based side.

Viktoria Cologne led at half-time courtesy of Timm Golley's strike, but Leipzig recovered to win.

Viktoria Cologne 1-3 RB Leipzig

(Golley 39' — Poulsen 60', Forsberg 69', Augustin 90+3')

Emil Forsberg scored a fine second half winner as RB Leipzig recovered from being a goal down to see off Viktoria Cologne in the German Cup.

The hosts took the lead shortly before half time with a superb goal by Timm Golley, who finished off a blistering Viktoria counterattack to leave Ralf Rangnick's trailing at the break.

But Leipzig steadied the ship after the restart and got back on level terms on the hour courtesy of Yussuf Poulsen.

Forsberg then put Leipzig ahead with a rifled shot after Viktoria failed to clear, and despite Leipzig going down to ten men when Marcelo Saracchi was red-carded, Jean-Kevin Augustin put the icing on the cake with a third in injury time.

Other results

BFC Dynamo 1-9 Cologne

Weiche Flensburg 1-0 Bochum

Karlsruher 0-6 Hannover

Jeddeloh 2-5 Heidenheim

TSV Steinbach 1-2 Augsburg

Koblenz 0-5 Fortuna Düsseldorf

Chemie Leipzig 2-1 Regensburg

Lok Stendal 0-5 Arminia Bielefeld

1860 Munich 1-3 Holstein Kiel

Jena 2-4 Union Berlin