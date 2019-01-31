 German court rules goth soldier must get a hair cut | News | DW | 31.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German court rules goth soldier must get a hair cut

A German soldier wanted to grow his hair out, but the army would not let him. He lost his court case, but judges have advised the army to reconsider their rules.

German male soldiers are obliged to wear their hair short

German male soldiers are obliged to wear their hair short

A German soldier lost a court case on Thursday over army regulations on hair length.

The soldier, a member of Germany's Gothic scene who wants to wear his hair long, considered the armed services law discriminatory because it allows women to wear long hair, but not men.

Men in previous ages wore their hair long, argued the 51-year-old who works in the defense ministry in Bonn. He said ancient, long-haired warriors were thought to have a particular masculinity, so he did not understand why only women were currently allowed to wear their hair long.

While a military service senate of the Federal Administrative Court (Bundesverwaltungsgericht) in Leipzig ruled against him on Thursday,  it did say the service provision governing the appearance of soldiers lacked an adequate legal basis.

However, the current regulations on hair length for men should be retained until new regulations were adopted, the court ruled.

Women may wear their hair long in the German armed forces

Women may wear their hair long in the German armed forces

Hair rules

The Bundeswehr decrees that soldiers' hair should not cover their ears or eyes. When the soldier stands to attention, his hair should not touch either his uniform or shirt collar. Female soldiers can tie or braid their hair to conform to the rules.

The court also ruled that equal rights' requirements did not preclude providing different rules for servicemen and women in terms of service attire and hairstyle. However, they did require an adequate basis in law.

Under Germany's Basic Law, a soldier is protected from "having to accept restrictions through official instructions on his personal appearance without a legal basis, when they also affect his appearance outside the service."

Read moreGerman military lacks equipment and recruits, says damning report

A task for lawmakers

It is up to legislators to find a new legal framework and, if necessary, decide if the different regulations for men's and women's hairstyles should continue, the court ruled.

Five years ago, the same court decided that the defense ministry could regulate on the style of soldiers' hair and beards. Permission for women to wear their hair longer was "admissible for the encouragement of women in the Bundeswehr."

"Fashionable hairstyles are allowed, provided they are not particularly conspicuous in cut or shape, such as mohawk, ornamental or sidecuts," the rules state. Soldiers are representatives of the state and their appearance while in uniform should correctly reflect the image of the Bundeswehr and Germany abroad.

It is now up to lawmakers to decide on the future of hair length for serving men and women.

Watch video 02:36
Now live
02:36 mins.

German army starts training civilian reservists

jm/aw (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German military lacks equipment and recruits, says damning report

The German Bundeswehr is still underequipped, understaffed and overly bureaucratic, a new parliamentary report has revealed. Opposition politicians also say it is ignoring its problem with far-right extremism. (29.01.2019)  

German armed forces recruit fewer minors

The number of Bundeswehr recruits under the age of 18 has dropped for the first time in five years, according to local media reports. Some politicians have called for a ban on minors in the military. (14.01.2019)  

Bundeswehr floats idea of recruiting EU citizens

Recruiting citizens of other EU nations to Germany's Bundeswehr has been floated by its top officer Eberhard Zorn as an "option." They would fill vacancies in posts such as military doctors and IT specialists. (27.12.2018)  

German defense minister names Mongolian horse 'true friendship' as Asia tour starts

Ursula von der Leyen has kicked off a tour of Asia in Ulaanbaatar, where she didn't look her gift horse in the mouth but did whisper into its ear. She will also head to China, Australia and Bahrain for security talks. (20.10.2018)  

Germany may increase troop numbers to 203,000 by 2025

The defense ministry is set to approve a plan to create 5,000 more Bundeswehr jobs than initially foreseen, according to a newspaper report. Whether officials can convince young Germans to sign up is another matter. (26.11.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

German army starts training civilian reservists  

Related content

Deutschland Bundeswehr | Soldaten

German armed forces recruit fewer minors 14.01.2019

The number of Bundeswehr recruits under the age of 18 has dropped for the first time in five years, according to local media reports. Some politicians have called for a ban on minors in the military.

Bundeswehr Camp Marmal Masar-i-Scharif Afghanistan Abzug Deutschland Transportmaschine ISAF Truppe

Germany detains Bundeswehr employee for spying for Iran 15.01.2019

German prosecutors say an army employee has been detained on suspicion of spying for Iranian intelligence. The German-Afghan citizen worked as a translator for the German military.

Bundeswehr Soldaten Übung Wachbataillon

Non-citizen soldiers in Germany: What you need to know 27.12.2018

Germany's decision to consider allowing non-citizens into its armed forces is not unique. In fact, many countries, including the US and Russia, use the promise of citizenship as a way to recruit new troops.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 