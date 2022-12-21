German consumer mood lifts as New Year approaches

German consumers are more upbeat about the economic outlook than in recent months, a survey claims. State aid to cushion the public against energy price rises may have helped lift some of the winter gloom.
Germans are slightly less gloomy about their finances as 2023 beckons, according to a survey by the GfK polling company.
It's the third consecutive monthly increase in consumer sentiment, the analysis showed, with the government's energy support package likely to have drummed up some seasonal cheer.
What the survey revealed
GfK said its survey, which asked some 2,000 people about their economic outlook for January, had nudged up by 2.3 points to reach minus 37.8 points.
Ifo now predicts that Germany's economy will shrink by only 0.1% in 2023, having previously predicted that it would contract by 0.3%.
The Kiel Institute for the World Economy has predicted that Germany might avoid a recession altogether because of the government relief measures. The package for households and businesses includes a cap on gas prices for businesses and households.
Germany's government predicted in its autumn forecast that the economy would contract by 0.4% next year.
rc/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)
