German conservatives renew calls for a burqa ban

Deputy leader of the Christian Democrats has joined other CDU members in calling for a burqa ban in Germany. The calls come after the Netherlands imposed its own burqa ban.
As the neighboring Netherlands begins policing the wearing of burqas, Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) are calling for a burqa ban of Germany's own. Julia Klöckner, who leads the provincial Rhineland-Palatinate branch of the party and is the No. 2 Christian Democrat nationally, said Germany should enshrine a dress code for Muslim women in order to help protect their dignity.
"It's not about a piece of fabric, but about the entire gender image that is expressed through it," Klöckner, also the agriculture minister in Merkel's government, told the Passauer Neue Presse (PNP) in an article published Friday. "Our Basic Law is totally clear," Klöckner added. "Men and women have equal value and equal rights."
Read more: Nestle video leads to lobbying accusations against German minister
Though a burqa ban would be constitutionally tricky, CDU colleagues joined Klöckner, who was once tapped as a potential successor to Merkel, in calling for a burqa ban. "The burqa does not belong to Germany," said Thorsten Frei, the vice chairman of the CDU's parliamentary group in the Bundestag. "It decidedly contradicts our values and image of humanity."
Read more: Lofty goals of German 'climate cabinet' met with skepticism
'Purely symbolic politics'
The opposition didn't immediately back shifting the government's focus. "Burqa bans and similar measures are purely symbolic politics without any type of security policy value," said Konstantin von Notz, a Bundestag deputy for the Greens, who now stand tied with the CDU in support.
Read more: Klöckner and Merkel: Beyond the politics
mkg/aw (AFP, KNA, epd, dpa)
DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
Germany's "climate cabinet" convenes as protests grow, fines for noncompliance loom and political impasses persist. The country could fall 10 points short of a deadline to cut emissions by 40% from 1990 levels. (09.04.2019)
Take a quick walk through a supermarket and it's easy to see why more than half of Germans are overweight. And why politicians face a huge challange to encourage the food industry to sell healthier products. (28.09.2018)
Julia Klöckner appeared in a video praising Nestle for cutting sugar and fat in its products. Many criticized her for what they called a "PR stunt" and not confronting the firm over its environmental record. (06.06.2019)
Education and refugees were the main issues as the CDU's Rhineland-Palatinate candidate Julia Klöckner stepped out with Chancellor Angela Merkel. But DW's Kate Brady gives an alternative perspective on proceedings. (10.03.2016)