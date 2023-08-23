  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
BRICS summit
Zimbabwe
Ukraine
PoliticsGermany

German Cabinet approves law easing gender, name changes

20 minutes ago

The German government has approved a law of self-determination allowing people to change their gender and name more easily.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VTw9
Family Minister Lisa Paus and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann
The law is aimed at transgender, intersex and non-binary peopleImage: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture alliance

German Family Minister Lisa Paus said a new law easing the path for individuals to officially change their gender had been approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday, hailing it as "a big moment" for transgender and intersex people.

The proposed "Self-Determination Act" allows for changes to be made in a simple procedure at government registry offices.

Paus said the reform served "to protect minorities who have been discriminated against for a long time and is socio-political progress."

People wishing to make the change would only have to submit a simple self-disclosure to the relevant authority.

Under current rules, individuals must submit two psychological reports to change the entries with a district court making the final decision. People who have gone through the process have complained that it is lengthy, costly and humiliating.

"Everyone has a right to the state respecting their gender identity," Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said. "The current law harasses transgender people. We want to end this undignified situation."

Who is the new law aimed at?

The new regulation is aimed at transgender, intersex and non-binary people.

Trans people are those who do not identify with the gender they were assigned at birth.

Intersex refers to people who have physical sex characteristics that are not exclusively male or female.

Non-binary means people who do not classify themselves as male or female according to conventional gender divisions.

More to come...

rc/fb (dpa, AFP)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Zimbabwean voters lining up at polling station

Zimbabwe election: Polls open as Mnangagwa seeks second term

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Patients wait in a crowded corridor of a Nigerian hospital.

Why are medical professionals leaving Nigeria?

Why are medical professionals leaving Nigeria?

Society6 hours ago02:55 min
More from Africa

Asia

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra offers prayers at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok

Thaksin Shinawatra returns to Thailand — why now?

Thaksin Shinawatra returns to Thailand — why now?

Politics20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The founders of the Berlin Bücherboxx (book box) near the Holocaust "Track 17" memorial in Berlin stand in front of its charred remains after a targeted antisemitic hate crime

Antisemitic, homophobic, racist attacks on memorials linked

Antisemitic, homophobic, racist attacks on memorials linked

Equality19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

external

Montenegro's big debt to China over contentious new highway

Montenegro's big debt to China over contentious new highway

Business19 hours ago02:56 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A mask-clad member of the Saudi security forces monitors on screens, the streets and the religious sites of the holy city of Meccca.

AI-enhanced identification: A danger in the Middle East?

AI-enhanced identification: A danger in the Middle East?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

In Yucaipa, California, residents trapped in their home look out the window waiting for help.

Tropical storm Hilary sweeps over Mexico and California

Tropical storm Hilary sweeps over Mexico and California

Nature and Environment15 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of an oilplatform operated by Brazil's Petrobras copany in the bay of Guanabara near Rio de Janeiro

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

BusinessAugust 22, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage