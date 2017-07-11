German Cabinet approves draft legislation to protect whistleblowers

Whistleblowers will be granted more legal protection and greater security as the German Cabinet approved a draft bill on Wednesday.

While the European Union’s whistleblower directive should have been implemented into German law by 2021, the previous German government could not reach a deal on the changes.

Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann, a member of the Free Democrats (FDP), had drafted the bill for the protection of people who reveal misconduct, abuse and other types of violations in corporations or in public administration.

Marco Buschmann (FDP) explained: "Employees in companies and public authorities are often the first to notice grievances and can ensure that violations of the law are discovered, investigated, prosecuted and stopped."

An effective protection of whistleblowers could be "an essential building block for a good compliance system that strengthens a positive culture of mistakes," he went on to say.

With the current legislation, whistleblowers submit themselves to significant risk when reporting an incidence of misconduct or abuse.

What exactly does the legislation draft say?

The draft legislation states that after obtaining information of misconduct or abuse whistleblowers will be protected if they report those to the responsible office.

To do so, the whistleblowers must either contact internal reporting offices in companies and public authorities or external reporting offices of the federal and state governments.

Companies with 50 or more employees will be required to set up some form of internal reporting system. However, those with fewer than 250 employees will be able to do so in partnership with other medium-sized employers to contain costs.

The new legislation will protect whistleblowers specifically by banning any form of reprisals, whether those be through dismissal, warnings, disciplinary measures, discrimination, bullying or damage to their reputation.

In case of these reprisals occurring nevertheless, the whistleblowers would have a legal claim against their employers.

However, if the misconduct doesn't carry any "legal relevance", the legislation does not apply, a spokesperson of the ministry clarified.

According to the draft legislation, evidence submitted to the press will only be protected in exceptional cases. The same applies to allegations that are published on social media.

The text says its aim is to "expand" on protections that have so far been "fragmentary and insufficient."

Civil society organizations such as the German Journalists' Association (DJV) and Transparency Germany criticized the proposed bill as remaining insufficient.

Frank Überall, the DJV’s national chairman, said that all whistleblowers deserved protection, "no matter what violation of the law they uncover." While some violations might be formally legal but illegitimate behavior, whistleblowers should still be able to publish them without having to fear personal reprisals, he continued.

Sebastian Oelrich, who is responsible for Transparency Germany’s whistleblower protection group, said that classified information was often excluded from protection. Reporting these types of violations to an internal reporting office was not sufficient, as the prominent example of Edward Snowden illustrated, he said.

