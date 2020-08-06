German basketball team releases player over controversial coronavirus protest

On Tuesday, the Telekom Baskets Bonn, a team in Germany's Basketball Bundesliga (BBL), terminated the contract of Joshiko Saibou without notice.

The former German international and his girlfriend, long jumper Alexandra Wester, took part in a demonstration in Berlin against state coronavirus restrictions on Saturday. Photos portrayed the pair of top athletes without protective masks.

According to security authorities, around 20,000 people participated in the protest. Police disbanded the demonstration because hardly any of the protestors were adhering to coronavirus security measures, such as keeping a minimum distance and wearing masks.

Saibou's release could lead to lawsuit in Germany's labor court, but the Telekom Baskets decided to let him go despite the threat of legal action.

Team president Wolfgang Wiedlich told the German sports news agency SID that the case "will probably end in a settlement," but that it is better for the Telekom Baskets than having him endanger team and their project.

Watch video 01:56 Share No masks at Berlin protest Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3gKye No masks, no distance at Berlin coronavirus protest

Not an occasional coro na virus denier

On their website, the Telekom Baskets justified Saibou's dismissal without notice on the grounds of "violations of the provisions of his current employment contract as a professional athlete."

Wiedlich pointed out that basketball teams in the BBL were currently working "meticulously" on hygiene concepts for spectators and occupational safety guidelines for players in the coming season.

"Therefore, we cannot be held responsible for a permanent risk of infection, such as that posed by Saibou, either to his colleagues in our team or to other BBL teams in competition," Wiedlich said, adding that Saibou wasn't just an "occasional denier" of the coronavirus pandemic.

Saibou rejected the accusations in a video posted on his Instagram account, saying that calling him a danger to the team was "unfounded." For months, Bonn, which didn't qualify for the BBL's final tournament in Munich in June, has not held any team practices. And that won't change in the foreseeable future.

"At the demonstration, I made sure that I didn't endanger anyone," the point guard said, calling his dismissal was a "slap in the face for freedom of speech."

Wester said in an Instagram video that "clubs can still treat their athletes like dolls."

"You should understand that we athletes are not the slaves of modern times. but you are making us into them," the long jumper said.

Controversial statements

Saibou and Wester had voiced some crude theories on social media in recent months. In April, Wester posted an Instagram video in which she criticized the German government's actions during the coronavirus crisis. In it, she claimed that lawyers and doctors who stood up for human rights should be locked up in insane asylums.

In May, Saibou published an "Appeal to the Mind," also on Instagram, in which he accused the public of blindly following the media and politics.

"Don't question anything! Even when people are beaten down and arrested. That's good for all. So, cover your mouth," Saibou said before putting on a mask.

Watch video 00:59 Share COVID-19 quick survey in Berlin Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3gF4A COVID-19: Are people in Germany throwing caution to the wind? Seriously?

Even then, Weidlich distanced himself from Saibou's statements, but respected the freedom of opinion. So far, the German Basketball Federation (DBB) and, in Wester's case, the German Athletics Association (DLV), have acted similarly.

Saibou played 10 international games for Germany. He moved to Bonn from Alba Berlin before the 2019-20 season.

Wester is hoping to represent Germany at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. DLV head coach Annett Stein, however, has made it clear to Wester, in her own words, "that every DLV athlete has to be a role model when it comes to politically motivated statements on controversial issues."