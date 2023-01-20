Georgia: Former soldier kills 5 in eastern town

Georgia's interior ministry said that the shooter served in the country's contingent in Afghanistan. He killed himself when police reinforcements arrived at the scene.

A former soldier killed 5 in a town in Georgia, the country's interior ministry said on Friday.

Another five people were wounded.

The shooting took place in the town of Sagarejo in the eastern Kakheti region.

The motive for the shooting was not clear.

What else do we know about the shooting?

The interior ministry said the gunman opened fire from the balcony of an apartment building.

He killed four people in the building's courtyard and a police officer who was called to the scene, the ministry said. He then killed himself when police reinforcements arrived.

Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri told local media the shooter had served in the military between 2006 and 2021, including as part of the Georgian contingent in Afghanistan.

Georgian broadcaster 1TV cited Gomelauri as saying that the shooter was found "lying on a bed with a firearm near him" and a wound to his head.

He said that one of the wounded was in "serious condition" and ungoing surgery.

