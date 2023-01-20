  1. Skip to content
Georgian police behind yellow police line with writing in English and Georgian on it
A former soldier killed 5 in a town in eastern Georgia, according to the country's interior ministryImage: Davit Kachkachishvili/AA/picture alliance
CrimeGeorgia

Georgia: Former soldier kills 5 in eastern town

9 minutes ago

Georgia's interior ministry said that the shooter served in the country's contingent in Afghanistan. He killed himself when police reinforcements arrived at the scene.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MTUq

A former soldier killed 5 in a town in Georgia, the country's interior ministry said on Friday.

Another five people were wounded.

The shooting took place in the town of Sagarejo in the eastern Kakheti region.

The motive for the shooting was not clear.

What else do we know about the shooting?

The interior ministry said the gunman opened fire from the balcony of an apartment building.

He killed four people in the building's courtyard and a police officer who was called to the scene, the ministry said. He then killed himself when police reinforcements arrived.

Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri told local media the shooter had served in the military between 2006 and 2021, including as part of the Georgian contingent in Afghanistan.

Georgian broadcaster 1TV cited Gomelauri as saying that the shooter was found "lying on a bed with a firearm near him" and a wound to his head.

He said that one of the wounded was in "serious condition" and ungoing surgery.

Russian deserters in Georgia

sdi/ar (AFP, Reuters)

Kamilla Mamedova at a training in Riga

Community radio in Georgia: How one woman found her calling in journalism

Community radio in Georgia: How one woman found her calling in journalism

For Kamilla Mamedova, journalism is a living organism. With her team's perseverance, diligence, and trainings with DW Akademie, their community radio station is flourishing.
MediaSeptember 6, 2022
