George Floyd killing: Curfews ignored as US race protests rage

Dozens of cities across the US have seen further protests as outrage over the killing of George Floyd and anger over police brutality spreads across the nation.

Minneapolis, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Columbus and Los Angeles were among the cities to introduce curfews for residents on Saturday night.

Police confronted protesters who broke curfew in Minneapolis, with dozens arrested. At least 13 officers in Philadelphia were injured when peaceful demonstrations turned violent, and police in several cities used tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets in attempts to quell protests.

On Sunday, authorities in Minneapolis the body of an unidentified man near a burning vehicle. Police said the man's body showed obvious signs of trauma, but it was unclear if the death was related to the protests. At least one person has been killed in the protests so far, after an unidentified suspect in a car opened fire on protesters in Detroit, killing a 19-year-old man.

Violence against protesters and press

At a protest in Tallahassee, Florida, a person drove a pickup truck through a crowd of protesters gathered at an intersection, hitting some of them. The driver was later arrested and no one was seriously injured, local officials said. The scene was repeated in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, where video footage recorded by onlookers showed a police squad car driving into a crowd of protesters.

DW reporter Stefan Simons and his camera operator, Max Foerg, were shot at by police in Minneapolis with a beanbag projectile on Saturday night, in one of two incidents with authorities. In the second incident, the DW crew was threatened with arrest. Simons has confirmed with "absolute" certainty that the shot was fired by the police behind him as he was preparing to go live on air.

US presidential candidate Joe Biden has condemned the violence of the anti-racism protests that have erupted across the country, but said late Saturday that Americans had a right to demonstrate.

"Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It's an utterly American response," the presumed Democratic nominee said in a statement. "But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not."

Trump threatens military use

On Sunday, the Trump administration appeared to back down from the president's prior threat for the federal government to intervene in the protests.

"We're not going to federalize the Guard at this time. But, if necessary, we have further military assets that can be deployed ... if the governors and the mayors need it and they can't get control of the situation," National security adviser Robert O'Brien told reporters.

Earlier on Saturday, US President Donald Trump said the federal government was considering using the "unlimited power of our military" to intervene in the protests and carry out arrests.

he Pentagon said it was ready to provide military help to contain unrest in Minneapolis, the city where Floyd was killed on Monday. So far, the governor of Minnesota has not made the request.

Any involvement by federal forces would likely primarily consist of military police providing logistical support, defense officials told The Associated Press.

In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities 'I can't breathe' Tense protests over decades of police brutality against black people have quickly spread from Minneapolis to cities across the US. The protests began in the Midwestern city earlier this week, after a police officer handcuffed and pressed a knee on the neck of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, until he stopped breathing and died.

In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities From peaceful to violent Protests were mostly peaceful on Saturday, though some became violent as the night wore on. In Washington, D.C., the National Guard was deployed outside the White House. At least one person died in shootings in downtown Indianapolis; police said no officers were involved. Officers were injured in Philadelphia, while in New York two NYPD vehicles lurched into a crowd, knocking people to the ground.

In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities Shops destroyed, looted In Los Angeles, protesters faced off with officers with shouts of "Black Lives Matter!" as police confronted crowds with batons and rubber bullets. In some cities including LA, Atlanta, New York, Chicago and Minneapolis, protests have turned into riots, with people looting and destroying local shops and businesses.

In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities 'When the looting starts…' President Donald Trump has threatened to send in the military to quell the protests, saying his "administration will stop mob violence and will stop it cold." Trump's response has inflamed tensions across the country. He blamed the rioting on alleged far-left groups, but Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told reporters he had heard multiple unconfirmed reports of white supremacists stoking the violence.

In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities Media in the crosshairs Many journalists covering the protests have found themselves targeted by law enforcement. On Friday, CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and his crew were arrested while covering the story in Minneapolis, and several reporters have been hit with projectiles or detained while on air. DW's Stefan Simons was fired at by police as he prepared to go live on Saturday night.

In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities Going global The protests have spread north of the border to Canada, with thousands marching in the streets of Vancouver and Toronto on Saturday. In Toronto, protesters also held signs to remember Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a black woman who fell from her high-rise apartment balcony while alone with police who had been called to her home on Wednesday.

In pictures: US protests over George Floyd, police killings rage in dozens of cities #GeorgeFloyd Thousands of people also marched past the US Embassy in the German capital, Berlin, on Saturday to protest the killing of Floyd and speak out against systemic racism. Author: Martin Kuebler



National Guard called up

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz moved to fully mobilize the state's National Guard on Saturday for the first time since World War II, vowing a show of force to shut down unrest that has seen vehicles and buildings destroyed.

"The situation in Minneapolis is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd," Walz said. "It is about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great cities."

"We are under assault," he added. "Order needs to be restored."

Fears protests will cause coronavirus outbreaks

Mayors and governors have also raised concerns that physical distancing regulations will be ignored during the protests, potentially leading to new outbreaks of COVID-19.

Speaking in Florida after the SpaceX launch, Trump called for "healing, not hatred."

But Trump's earlier remarks sparked further outrage after he threatened that if protesters breached the White House grounds, they "would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs and most ominous weapons I have ever seen."

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the remarks were "an attack on humanity, an attack on black America and they make my city less safe."

The protests have also spread internationally, with thousands of people taking to the streets in the German capital, Berlin, on Saturday to protest Floyd's death and against racism.

Outrage over killing of George Floyd

George Floyd was an African-American man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis after footage emerged of him in handcuffs pleading for air as a police officer kneeled on his neck. Derek Chauvin, one of the four police officers, was arrested and charged with murder Friday morning following three days of protests.

The protests began in Minneapolis after the footage of Floyd's killing emerged earlier this week. Demonstrations later spread to other cities across the country.

Floyd's death, one of the latest high-profile killings of an unarmed black person by police, has tapped into a well of anger over the treatment of the black community and other people of color in the US.

The protests are also coming amid the coronavirus pandemic which has seen tens of millions of people in US lose their jobs and which has disproportionately affected black people, highlighting discrepancies in health care treatment.

