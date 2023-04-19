  1. Skip to content
The Power of Hip Hop
Image: DW
MusicAfrica

Gambia: The role music plays in political activism

31 minutes ago

As each African country faces its own political trials and tribulations, hip hop plays a pivotal role in voicing those struggles. We look into the impact of hip hop and activism.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QJDm

And how important it is to speak up for those that have no voice.

Killa Ace talks to us and other Gambian musicians about the music industry and how the country has restricted artists, the media, and citizens speaking out against dictatorship. The various musicians give us their perspective on the importance of hip hop and politics, and how it empowers Gambians.

Evy Crazy talks to us about struggles as a female rapper in Senegal

DW Sendung 77 percent
Image: DW

Senegal's rap scene has a new kid on the block. Evy Crazy is leading the way for women rappers in West Africa. Here's her story!

 

 

 

An exclusive interview with Peter Okoye aka P-Square

DW Sendung 77 percent
Image: DW

The Nigerian hip hop duo P-Square tell us how important it is to be vocal when it comes to politics and empowering youth.

 

 

 

My City Timbuktu

West Africa's legendary city, Timbuktu, was rocked by jihadist violence in 2012. Now the city, visited for centuries by scholars and travelers, is reawakening. A slam poet takes us through the culturally rich city.

P-Square Live on Stage

Nigerian hip hop artist live on stage

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 22.04.2023 – 05:30 UTC
SAT 22.04.2023 – 14:30 UTC
SAT 22.04.2023 – 17.30 UTC 
SUN 23.04.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 23.04.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 24.04.2023 – 06:30 UTC
TUE 25.04.2023 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 24.04.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Smoke rises during clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum

Sudan updates: Paramilitary RSF announces 24-hour cease-fire

Conflicts1 hour ago
