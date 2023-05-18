G7 to discuss Russian diamond exports and China concerns

Russia sanctions focusing on its $5 billion diamond industry is on the agenda as the seven leading democratic economies come together in Hiroshima, Japan. China's economic influence is also up for discussion.

G7 leaders arrived in Hiroshima, Japan, on Thursday to consider tougher sanctions against Russia amid its ongoing war in Ukraine.

G7 nations have already deployed sanctions on Russian banks and military organizations, as well as placing price caps on Moscow's crude oil.

China's "economic coercion" is also expected to feature highly on the agenda in the city on Japan's Honshu Island, with efforts to insulate the economies of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The seven major economies are seeking ways to reduce their strategic dependence on imports from Beijing, and plan to diversify supply chains and markets to fend off this possibility.

Stricter enforcement of sanctions

Talks in Hiroshima are also expected to center around tighter enforcement and a range of new measures on goods, including Moscow's roughly $5 billion (around €4.6 billion) annual trade in diamonds.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who hails from Hiroshima, began proceedings by meeting with US President Joe Biden after landing at a nearby military base on Thursday. He was due to hold talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later the same day. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also attend the three-day summit, which commences on Friday.

In addition to the leaders of the G7, representatives of the European Union will also attend the gathering.

Olaf Scholz speaks at Global Solutions summit To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

jsi/msh (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)