  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey elections
Thailand
Click here to watch the video
Olaf Scholz speaking at the Global Solutions SummitImage: Annegret Hilse/REUTERS/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses Global Solutions Summit

35 minutes ago

The German chancellor is addressing the Global Solutions world policy forum in Berlin. The event aims to implement research-based policies for the G20, G7 and beyond.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RMOw

Olaf Scholz addressed delegates at the Global Solutions forum on Monday, with this year's summit particularly focusing on inclusivity and sustainability. 

After the speech, Scholz was expected to take questions from selected audience members, together "exploring perspectives from a global audience on topics such as the G7, G20, food security, and future generations."

The Global Solutions Summit — the World Policy Forum  aims to address the main policy challenges facing the G20 and G7 and other supranational gatherings.

It aims to transform research into policy initiatives and brings together experts from think tanks, research organizations, government, business, and civil society each year in the middle of every G20 Presidency.

A day earlier, Scholz met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin ad joined him in the western city of Aachen for the awarding of the Charlemagne prize.

rt/jcg

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

www.global-solutions-initiative.org
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the crowd in Ankara

Turkey election: Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu set for runoff

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Seamstress Trainees practize with solar powered sewing machines.

Solar-powered sewing machines empower Cameroon's women

Solar-powered sewing machines empower Cameroon's women

Nature and Environment3 hours ago04:01 min
More from Africa

Asia

Strong winds and heavy rainfall at ThekayPyin Rohingya camp

Cyclone Mocha hits Myanmar, Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha hits Myanmar, Bangladesh

Catastrophe6 hours ago02:26 min
More from Asia

Germany

Max Teske and Laura Nickel at the demonstration with microphone and text sheet

In Germany, far-right violence increasing in school life

In Germany, far-right violence increasing in school life

Society21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

This photo taken on September 11, 2022 shows a security person standing in front of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, weapon in hand

Ukraine: Tensions in occupied Enerhodar as evacuation looms

Ukraine: Tensions in occupied Enerhodar as evacuation looms

PoliticsMay 14, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A Palestinian schoolgirl walks past a "Nakba" mural in the refugee camp of Jenin

Palestinians reflect on the Nakba: 'It's part of our lives'

Palestinians reflect on the Nakba: 'It's part of our lives'

Politics7 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A U.S. Border Patrol agent opens a gate in the border wall for migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to enter to be processed for their immigration claim

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

MigrationMay 13, 202303:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

A hippo swims in the Magdalena River in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia

Colombia: Pablo Escobar's hippo population is a huge problem

Colombia: Pablo Escobar's hippo population is a huge problem

ScienceMay 14, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage