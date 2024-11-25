G7 foreign ministers meet to talk Ukraine, Middle East

11/25/2024 November 25, 2024 Final G7 ministers meeting for top US diplomat Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is attending his scheduled final set of G7 talks ahead of a change of administration at the White House.

Republican President-elect Donald Trump's team may substantially alter US foreign policy, with Florida Senator Marco Rubio as the nominee to take over the secretary of state role in the new administration.

There are concerns that Trump and his team are set to dramatically alter US foreign policy, particularly on Ukraine.

The G7, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, has been at the vanguard of channeling military and economic support to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

While Trump has criticized the billions of dollars that the Biden administration has sent to Ukraine, Washington has recently stepped up weapons shipments and written off loans provided to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Trump appears to suggest he would press Ukraine to surrender a large part of its sovereign territory that Russia now occupies.

On the Middle East, the incoming president has announced a number of officials who are seen as strongly pro-Israel.

Trump has chosen former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, who draws on his conservative Christian faith to support Israel, to serve as the next US ambassador to Israel.

Trump and Huckabee are expected to pursue a policy that strongly favors Israel over Palestinian aspirations for a state of their own.