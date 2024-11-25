G7 foreign ministers meet to talk Ukraine, Middle East

G7 foreign ministers meet to talk Ukraine, Middle EastPublished November 25, 2024last updated November 25, 2024
What you need to know
- The top-ranking diplomats of the world's leading industrialized democracies are meeting outside Rome
- The gathering takes place against the backdrop of Donald Trump's reelection as US president
- Representatives of major Arab nations and the Arab League are also attending to discuss a "day after" plan for Gaza
- Officials are expected to discuss ways to continue supporting Ukraine, including prospects for peace and reconstruction
Final G7 ministers meeting for top US diplomat Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is attending his scheduled final set of G7 talks ahead of a change of administration at the White House.
Republican President-elect Donald Trump's team may substantially alter US foreign policy, with Florida Senator Marco Rubio as the nominee to take over the secretary of state role in the new administration.
There are concerns that Trump and his team are set to dramatically alter US foreign policy, particularly on Ukraine.
The G7, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, has been at the vanguard of channeling military and economic support to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.
While Trump has criticized the billions of dollars that the Biden administration has sent to Ukraine, Washington has recently stepped up weapons shipments and written off loans provided to Kyiv.
Meanwhile, Trump appears to suggest he would press Ukraine to surrender a large part of its sovereign territory that Russia now occupies.
On the Middle East, the incoming president has announced a number of officials who are seen as strongly pro-Israel.
Trump has chosen former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, who draws on his conservative Christian faith to support Israel, to serve as the next US ambassador to Israel.
Trump and Huckabee are expected to pursue a policy that strongly favors Israel over Palestinian aspirations for a state of their own.
What's on the agenda?
Italy's Foreign Ministry says Ukraine and the Middle East will be key themes of the talks being held in the small town of Fiuggi, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) outside of Rome.
On the first day, the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers are set to discuss the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas's military chief, as well as "the possible effects on the current crises in Lebanon and Gaza."
One of the sessions is to include foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as the secretary-general of the Arab League, Rome said.
"We have asked for the presence of partners in the region to foster dialogue with the members of the G7," Italian President Antonio Tajani said in a statement.
"Only together can we find concrete solutions that can bring peace and stability to the region."
Talks will explore ending the war in Gaza and setting up a mechanism for governance and reconstruction once the fighting is over.
US officials hope to complete the formation of that structure before US President Joe Biden leaves office in January.
On the second day, attention is set to shift to Ukraine in the presence of Kyiv's foreign minister, Andriy Sybiga.
Officials are expected to discuss ways to continue supporting Kyiv, prospects for peace, as well as initiatives for future reconstruction.
Ministers are also expected to discuss ongoing crises in Haiti and Sudan, plus the political situation in Venezuela.
