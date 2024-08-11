From water scarcity to dementia - Global Us

Nature and EnvironmentSingaporeFrom water scarcity to dementia - Global UsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentSingapore11/08/2024November 8, 2024Singapore: A role model for dealing with the scarce resource of water. Nashville: How racist is the country music scene in the US? India: Conservationists fight for the survival of the dugong. Japan: a pop-up café wants to help dementia sufferers.https://p.dw.com/p/4moSnAdvertisement