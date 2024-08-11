  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentSingapore

From water scarcity to dementia - Global Us

November 8, 2024

Singapore: A role model for dealing with the scarce resource of water. Nashville: How racist is the country music scene in the US? India: Conservationists fight for the survival of the dugong. Japan: a pop-up café wants to help dementia sufferers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4moSn
Global Us — What connects us all

There are eight billion people on Earth and we are better connected than ever before. How can we make use of that? Global 3000 is now Global Us - because now, more than ever, we need to act together.

