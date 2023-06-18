  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentIndia

From farm to fuel: How biogas could power India's future

Pracheta Sharma
42 minutes ago

An Indian company makes biogas from rice straw, transforming farm waste into fuel. Energy experts say compressed biogas could be the fuel of the future. Made from organic waste, it could also help India cut costly fossil fuel imports.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SgC1
