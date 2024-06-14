  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
French electionsEuro 2024Israel-Hamas
BusinessUnited States of America

From big visions to big business - Global Us

June 14, 2024

Ghost Army: How a US unit fooled the Nazis during World War II. And how a carbon tax could help the climate. Plus: big business in Malaysia with “the king of fruit” and the young girl in India inspiring others to free the ocean of plastic.

https://p.dw.com/p/4h2KY
Skip next section Similar stories from United States of America

Similar stories from United States of America

A wild hog with a baby in a swamp

Should we kill invasive species to protect the environment?

Feral hogs are wreaking havoc in Texas. Is shooting invasive species and serving them for dinner the best solution?
Nature and EnvironmentMay 27, 202409:07 min
An aerial view of a trailer park in a forested area

US investors pricing out trailer residents

Some 20 million people in the US live in trailer parks. But investors are raising the rent, putting their homes at risk.
SocietyMay 13, 202406:00 min
A tent set up on a street in Los Angeles

Los Angeles' lack of affordable housing worsens homelessness

Tens of thousands of homeless people live in Los Angeles, and more are joining them each day.
SocietyApril 22, 202406:28 min
Skip next section More on Business from North America

More on Business from North America

external

American Car Dream

High interest rates are making it increasingly harder for Americans to afford cars, which they often need to get by.
BusinessJune 3, 202403:32 min
A man check his phone near an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai, China

Apple faces antitrust charges in US

The government accuses Apple of unlawfully monopolizing the smartphone market through restrictions on app developers.
BusinessMarch 22, 202405:36 min
Bottles of Procter & Gamble's Tide detergent are locked up to deter shoplifters in a store in New York

US: "Smash and Grab" robberies spur retail lockdowns

US retailers like Target and Walmart have closed stores due to the growing threat of violent "smash-and-grab" robberies.
BusinessFebruary 20, 202403:56 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Business from around the world

More on Business from around the world

Oil refinery and petrochemical installations in Nigeria

Why Nigeria's largest refinery is importing US oil

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery — the largest in Africa — was supposed to stop Nigeria’s reliance on imported crude oil
BusinessJune 27, 202403:33 min
factory, hat, sunglasses and microscope

What is industrial espionage?

Industrial espionage can be very expensive for many companies. But what is it anyway?
BusinessJune 26, 202401:40 min
Leopard 2 battle tanks

Can Europe's defense giants come together?

Business is booming for Europe's biggest defense firms as countries race to rearm. But can they do it efficiently?
BusinessJune 24, 202417:27 min
Show more
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

DW - Global Us | Deutschland | Asse

Germany's nuclear waste secret

A former salt mine in Germany that became a radioactive waste dump has been leaking for decades.
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 1, 202412:12 min
A herd of camels sits on the desert sand, as an iron ore train passes in the background

Sahara Express a 'lifeline' for Mauritania

Traders, families, goats, camels and thousands of tons of iron ore roll through one of the world's most remote regions.
TravelJune 26, 202407:07 min
DW Sendung | Planet A

India: Reviving repair culture to fight e-waste

India is reviving its tradition of repairing things to combat the growing mountain of e-waste.
TechnologyJune 24, 202408:55 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW "Global Us" Sendungslogo Composite

Global Us — What connects us all

There are eight billion people on Earth and we are better connected than ever before. How can we make use of that? Global 3000 is now Global Us - because now, more than ever, we need to act together.

Go to show Global Us