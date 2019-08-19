 From bees to refugees: The German Book Prize releases its longlist | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 20.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

From bees to refugees: The German Book Prize releases its longlist

One of the most prestigious prizes for literature in German will go to one of 20 books selected for consideration. Bosnian-German author Saša Stanišić is among the listed authors.

Deutschland Sasa Stanisic (picture alliance/dpa/A. Burgi)

Without a doubt, the German Book Prize is one of the most renowned awards in German literature. Inaugurated in 2005 by the German Publishers and Booksellers Association, it celebrates every year the best books written in German and aims to shine the spotlight on German-language literature beyond the borders of German-speaking countries.

In addition to the prestige and publicity that goes along with the prize, the winner takes home a generous cash award of €25,000 ($29,000).

This year, 173 books published in Austria, Switzerland and Germany were submitted for consideration. Out of those, 20 made it onto the longlist, which was announced on August 20. In September, the entries will be further narrowed down to just six selections considered for the main award. Those six lucky authors will take home €2,500 in prize money. Then one author will be selected by the jury on October 14, ahead of the opening of the Frankfurt Book Fair.

Read more: German book market: Between crisis and hope

German Book Prize Jury 2019 (Sascha Erdmann)

The members of the 2019 jury for the German Book Prize

Now that the longlist has been released, the jury members have a difficult job ahead of them. They have to decide if, among others, Norbert Scheuer's novel Winterbienen (Winter bees), which tells the story of a world marked by destruction and the desire for a peaceful future is their favorite; or whether the award should go to Cherubino by Andrea Grill, which focuses on the story of a career-oriented singer who takes what she needs from men and deals with a surprise pregnancy in her own stride.

Read more: How do independent publishers in Germany survive?

Saša Stanišić explores his origins

While many of the works on the list are debut novels, author Saša Stanišić is no stranger to the German Book Prize.

His latest work, Herkunft (Origin) is described by the author as "a book about the first coincidence of our biography: being born somewhere, and what comes afterwards. Herkunft is a book about my homeland, in memory and invented."

Read more: Artists After the Escape: Saša Stanišić — writer from Bosnia

Stanišić, who fled from Bosnia to Germany with his parents as a child, had his literary breakthrough with his 2006 novel, How the Soldier Repairs the Gramophone, which made it onto the German Book Prize shortlist and garnered several other awards.

As with his latest book, this work is also sprinkled with anecdotes from his own biography. It tells the story of an adolescent's experience of civil war in former Yugoslavia and touches on elements related to the loss of one's homeland. Since its release in German, the novel has even been translated into 31 languages.

Watch video 02:13

'How the Soldier Repairs the Gramophone' by Saša Stanišić

Before the Feast, from 2016, is another one of his novels that was nominated for the prize and that was translated into English by renowned translator Anthea Bell, who died in 2018.

Last year's recipient of the German Book Prize was Inger-Maria Mahlke, whose novel Archipel tells the story of three families on the Canary Island of Tenerife from different social classes during Franco-era Spain. The writer and criminologist was the first female award recipient in five years.

The full list of selected novels can be downloaded from the German Book Prize website.

 

DW recommends

How do independent publishers in Germany survive?

After the bankruptcy of Germany's largest book wholesaler, small publishers are on red alert. The issue at stake is nothing less than democracy and cultural diversity. Is there a glimmer of hope for them? (04.04.2019)  

Artists After the Escape: Saša Stanišić — writer from Bosnia

Saša Stanišić was a 14-year-old refugee boy when he came to Germany, and he knew virtually no German at all. Fourteen years later, he became a successful writer — in the German language. (21.12.2017)  

Saša Stanišić: 'How the Soldier Repairs the Gramophone'

Real life as a foil for literature: In his debut novel, Saša Stanišić recreates an adolescent's experience of the civil war in the former Yugoslavia — from escape to loss of a homeland and a sense of orientation. (08.10.2018)  

Asterix translator Anthea Bell dies at 82

Along with the French comic series, Bell was the award-winning translator behind the English version of German literature classics, including works by Kafka, W.G. Sebald, Stefan Zweig and Siegfried Lenz. (18.10.2018)  

Opinion: Frankfurt Book Fair 2018 is more political than ever

The world's largest book fair has always taken a stance, but this year is different — it's tone is defensive, determined and grim. DW's Sabine Peschel describes the politically loaded atmosphere of the 2018 event. (12.10.2018)  

German book market: Between crisis and hope

The book branch is in a crisis as fewer people are reading print and younger generations are turning to their smartphone. A look at the facts that show developments in Germany's book industry. (11.01.2019)  

Artists After the Escape: Saša Stanišić, from Bosnia to Germany

Saša Stanišić is a celebrated star on the German literary scene. Winning the 2015 Leipzig Book Fair Prize garnered him international acclaim. He came to Germany as a teenager, as a refugee from the Bosnian war. (21.12.2017)  

WWW links

German Book Prize longlist

Audios and videos on the topic

'How the Soldier Repairs the Gramophone' by Saša Stanišić  

Related content

Arts & Culture - Monday, August 19, 2019 19.08.2019

In this edition: the Berliner Philharmoniker's principal cellist Olaf Maninger talks about his orchestra's new maestro, Kirill Petrenko; author Uwe Johnson's German-American saga 'Anniversaries'; the London restaurant that promises multisensory meals

Bildergalerie zum 200. Geburstag des amerikanischen Schriftstellers Herman Melville

How Herman Melville's 'Moby-Dick' anticipated modernist writing 31.07.2019

He was born 200 years ago, yet Melville is still one of the world's most celebrated authors. His best-known book was so far ahead of its time that it was largely forgotten for almost a century before being rediscovered.

Nora Krugs Buch „Heimat“

German identity rediscovered: Nora Krug's graphic novel 'Heimat' 08.08.2019

Living in the US, illustrator Nora Krug struggled with the fact that she came from the country responsible for the Holocaust. Her powerful graphic novel shows her quest to reckon with that conflicting identity.

Advertisement

Film

Alfred Hitchcock (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo)

Behind the scenes: The legacy of Alfred Hitchcock

He directed dark thrillers such as "Psycho," "The Birds" and "Vertigo," but Alfred Hitchcock was smiling while he worked. The legacy of the master of suspense is celebrated in a new book by German publisher Taschen.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Arts.21 - Meet the artist! Richard Ford

Richard Ford is a major American author – and one of the sharpest critics of President Donald Trump. His books are international bestsellers. His first great success came in 1986 with the novel "The Sportswriter".  

Arts.21

Bochabela String Orchestra aus Bloemfontein (Bochabela String Orchestra)

Music and Freedom

At the Rheingau Musik Festival, the Bochabela String Orchestra performed "Long Way to Freedom“, a programme which paid hommage to Nelson Mandela. The orchestra's musicians hail from South Africa's townships. Arts.21 went to go see them.  

Arts.21

Flussschwimmen in Genf Schweiz ( Lucia de Mosteyrin Muñoz )

Swim City

Whether in Helsinki, Paris or Berlin, more and more city dwellers are going river swimming. An exhibition in Basel, Switzerland explores the rising trend. Our reporter and professional swimmer was there and took the plunge into the Rhine for Arts.21.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  