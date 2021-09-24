 Fresh faces in the Bundestag: What will they be pushing for? | Reporter - On Location | DW | 27.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Reporter

Fresh faces in the Bundestag: What will they be pushing for?

Germany is undergoing a sea change after sixteen years with Angela Merkel as chancellor. Elections this fall gave parliamentary seats to many younger politicians, including Kassem Taher Saleh of the Green Party and Ria Schröder of the liberal FDP.

Watch video 12:30

Like the other new members of parliament, Kassem Taher Saleh and Ria Schröder first have to orient themselves in Germany’s capital, Berlin, and in the parliament, the Bundestag. It’s a microcosm, with many of its own rules and routines that need to be learned from day one. What’s more, the new MPs need to set up new apartments, start dressing the part and get to know their parliamentary party colleagues. It’s a lot to take on in one go. DW Reporters Leonie von Hammerstein and Florian Nusch have followed the cub legislators on their first forays in Berlin and have asked them what they would like to introduce into the Bundestag.

More in the Media Center

Kindly add attached pictures of Misbah Khan, Landesvorsitzende von Die Grünen in Rheinland Pfalz und Bundestagskandidatin für Die Grünen. Bild Info: Misbah Khan / DW / Irfan Aftab / Berlin

German election: Pakistani-origin female politician eyes Bundestag seat 24.09.2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel waves during an election campaign event of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Dortmund, western Germany, on August 12, 2017. - German Chancellor Angela Merkel returns from holiday to begin six weeks of campaigning for her CDU party in Dortmund, leading up to September 24 parliamentary elections. (Photo by PATRIK STOLLARZ / AFP)

Farewell, Frau Merkel 25.09.2021

10.9.2021, Deutschland die beiden Politiker Wiebke Winter (CDU) (Foto von: Michael Kappeler/dpa/picture alliance) und Kassem Taher Saleh (Grüne) (foot von imago images/Sven Ellger)

Reporter - German election: Rejuvenating politics 18.09.2021

Es zeigt Jorge Roldan, der als Helfer bei den Aufräumungsarbeiten nach den Anschlägen vom 11.9.01 in New York beteiligt war. Die Rechte liegen komplett bei der DW.

9/11: The forgotten heroes of Ground Zero 11.09.2021

More from Reporter - RSS-Feed (english)

19.11.2021, Siaya, Kenia, Impressionen einer Impfaktion in Siaya, im Westen Kenias. Es handelt sich um Standbilder der Sendung 'Reporter' vom 20.11.2021, Copyright DW ohne Namen.

Vaccinating under the Mango Tree - Kenya’s Fight against Corona 20.11.2021

Hasan Kizil, der im türkischen Mardin verletzten Tieren hilft - nicht zuletzt, indem er lahmen Tieren eine maßgeschneiderte Prothese konstruiert. Standbilder der Sendung 'Reporter' in der kommenden Woche. Copyright DW

Canine rescue - Saving abused animals 19.11.2021

Maryam Hotak, Journalistin in Kabul.

Afghanistan: Kabul under the Taliban 30.10.2021

Mir Urfi, eine Rechtsanwältin in der Stadt Srinagar im indischen Teil Kaschmirs, die sich vor allem um Menschenrechtsfälle kümmert. Es sind Standbilder aus dem 'Reporter' vom 23.10.21. Copyright DW/S. Ahmad.

Advocate fights for rights in India-administered Kashmir 23.10.2021

More from Reporter

28,10,2021 Eine Gruppe von Menschen beobachtet den Lavastrom und die Pyroklastika, die aus dem Vulkan Cumbre Vieja in La Palma austreten. Die Lava des Vulkans Cumbre Vieja bedeckt inzwischen eine Fläche von 911,6 Hektar und hat 2183 Gebäude zerstört. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Under the Volcano - The Eruption on the Island of La Palma 06.11.2021

(Ahmad Mugaber), Geflüchteter aus Afghanistan unterwegs in einer Maschine der US Air Force, die ihn und andere aus Kabul ausfliegt.

Rescued: From Afghanistan to the US 16.10.2021

21.04.2015 * File photo of suitcases that belonged to people brought to Auschwitz for extermination, displayed at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz in Oswiecim January 19, 2015. A 93-year-old former bookkeeper at Auschwitz goes on trial in Germany April 21, 2015, accused by prosecutors of being an accessory in the murder of 300,000 people, even though he was not involved in any actual killing at the notorious Nazi death camp. The trial of Oskar Groening, who was 21 and by his own admission an enthusiastic Nazi when he was sent to Auschwitz in 1942, may turn out to be one of the last big Holocaust trials because so few Nazis suspected of committing crimes during World War Two are still alive. Groening's job at Auschwitz was to collect the belongings of deportees after they had arrived at the camp by train and had been put through a selection process that resulted in many being sent directly to the gas chambers. He was responsible for inspecting their luggage, removing and counting any bank notes that were inside, and ensuring they were sent on to SS offices in Berlin, where they helped to fund the Nazi war effort. REUTERS/Pawel Ulatowski

Young Germans visit Auschwitz 09.10.2021

Unternehmer Dirk Gratzel, der bis zu seinem Lebensenden seine persönliche CO2-Bilanz auf null bringen will. Aufgenommen in der Zeche Polsum, eine alte Industriebrache, die Dirk Gratzel auf eigene Kosten renaturiert. ***Juli 2021

One businessman's road to carbon neutrality 02.10.2021

Read also

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2nd L), North Rhine-Westphalia's State Premier Hendrik Wuest (L) German Finance Minister and candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz (2nd R) and Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller (R) address a press conference following a video meeting with the heads of government of Germany's federal states at the Chancellery in Berlin on November 18, 2021. - The Chancellor met with the regional leaders to discuss the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Michael Kappeler / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL KAPPELER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

COVID: Germany introduces new measures to curb the pandemic 18.11.2021

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the 16 state premiers have decided on fresh restrictions. Parliament saw a heated debate over how best to respond to the dramatic increase in COVID infections.

01/04/2021 Symbolfoto des Logo der Fraktion AfD (Alternative fuer Deutschland) im Bundestag auf der Fraktionsebene des Deutschen Bundestag

Germany: Far-right AfD takes parliament to court over representation 11.11.2021

All the major political parties are represented in the top-level Presidium of the Bundestag, Germany's parliament, except one: the far-right AfD. Is that fair, or democratic? Germany's top court is examining the case.

Schriftzug - Dem Deutschen Volke - am beleuchteten Reichstag in Berlin emblem the German People at illuminated Reichstag in Berlin

Germany's new Bundestag: Only for the educated? 31.10.2021

In the newly elected parliament 87% of lawmakers have university educations, a prevailing class marker in Germany. Very few deputies have led a life as a worker and low-income earner. Sabine Kinkartz met one of them.

In this photo taken with a television camera control light in the foreground, Christian Democratic Union party chairman Armin Laschet speaks to media at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

German politics: The tricky process of electing new party leaders 09.11.2021

After their defeat in the German election, the Christian Democrats have decided to let the grassroots members choose the next party leader directly. But that strategy often backfires, as other parties have found. 