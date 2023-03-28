  1. Skip to content
Headquarters of French banking giant Societe Generale
The Societe Generale was reportedly among five banks raided on TuesdayImage: Vincent Isore/IP3press/IMAGO
Crime

French raid Paris banks in €100 billion tax fraud probe

55 minutes ago

French and German prosecutors and investigators conducted searches in and around the French capital. Financial prosecutors say the raid focused on dividend stripping.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PMpc

French authorities on Tuesday conducted raids in and around Paris in what they say is a possible tax fraud case that may have cost governments more than €100 billion ($108 billion).

A spokesperson for France's Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF) said the raids, which began at 9:30 a.m. and were still ongoing at midday, targeted four French and one international bank on suspicion of money laundering and fiscal fraud.

The banks being investigated are: Societe Generale , BNP Paribas, Exane, Natixis and HSBC.

PNF representatives said the investigations are linked to legally dubious "cum cum" practices in which banks create overly complex legal structures as a way to allow wealthy clients to skip out on tax obligations for dividends. 

Authorities say Societe Generale , BNP Paribas, BNP Paribas subsidiary Exane, Natixis and the British banking behemoth HSBC are suspected of aggravated tax fraud laundering. Moreover, BNP and Exane are suspected of aggravated tax fraud. 

Tuesday's raids are linked to PNF investigations opened in December 2021.

"The ongoing operations, which have required several months of preparation, are being carried out by 16 investigating judges and over 150 investigation agents," according to a PNF statement issued Tuesday.

Some six prosecutor's from the western German city of Cologne also took part in the raids.

This is a developing news story, more to come...

js/fb (AFP, Reuters)

