French presidential election: Voters head to the polls — live updates

High stakes for President Macron

The stakes of the election are high for French President Emmanuel Macron. Until just weeks ago, opinion polls pointed to an easy win for Macron.

But his late entry into campaigning and his focus on an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age, have dented the president's ratings.

The French are also increasingly concerned over steep rises in food and energy prices, which have become dominant election themes.

If Macron wins the election, he would be the first French president since Jacques Chirac in 2002 to win a second term.

A crowded field in the first round

As many as 12 candidates, including President Emmanuel Macron, from across the French political spectrum are competing in the first round of the election.

Polls predict that Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen will lead the pack in the first round and advance to the second round. And far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon is likely to finish in third place.

The candidates of France's traditional parties, the right-wing Republicans and the Socialists on the left, are expected to be ejected in the first round.

The election outcome will be viewed closely across Europe, as it will have an impact not only on France's political landscape but also on the EU in the coming years.

Macron is seen as a pro-European Union centrist, but his main challengers Le Pen and the far-left leader Melenchon are known for being euroskeptics.

Voters head to the polls in France

The French are casting their ballots in the first round of the presidential election on Sunday.

About 48.7 million voters are registered across France to vote in this election.

The top two candidates from the first round on Sunday will qualify for the runoff due to be held on August 24.

Surveys predict a weak turnout with as many as 30% of voters expected to stay home.

