French conservatives boot leader over far-right pact call

Eric Ciotti has been voted out of the mainstream conservative Republicans party after he called for an alliance with the National Rally (NR). Ciotti insists that he is still in the post.

Members of the French conservative Les Republicans (LR) political committee unanimously voted out the party chairman, Eric Ciotti, ahead of the upcoming legislative snap election, party official Annie Genevard said on Wednesday.

Ciotti astounded political observers on Tuesday by suggesting that it was time to drop the long-standing taboo against forming an alliance with Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN).

"The Republicans will present candidates to the French public with clarity and independence" for the snap vote on June 30 and July 7, Genevard said.

Ciotti called the committee's decision "a flagrant violation of our statutes" that was illegal and void. "I am and remain the president" of the party, he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Why was Eric Ciotti ousted?

French President Emmanuel Macron had called a snap election after the defeat of liberal groups and the strong showing of right-wing nationalists in Sunday's European elections.

Politicians on the left of French politics, including communists, greens and socialists responded by saying they would join forces. Meanwhile, Ciotti declared on television that he would seek cooperation with Le Pen's right-wing nationalists.

The LR was a stronger party in the past, bringing presidents like Nicolas Sarkozy and Jacques Chirac to power. But it has been overshadowed by Macron's centrists and the far right since 2017.

