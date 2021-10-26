Leader of the French nationalist right-wing National Front (FN) political party. Born August 5, 1968, she is the daughter of party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen.

A lawyer by profession, Marine Le Pen joined the FN in 1986. She became party leader, succeeding her father, in 2010, elected with more than 65 percent of members' votes. This page collates DW's latest content related to Marine Le Pen.