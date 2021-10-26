Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Leader of the French nationalist right-wing National Front (FN) political party. Born August 5, 1968, she is the daughter of party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen.
A lawyer by profession, Marine Le Pen joined the FN in 1986. She became party leader, succeeding her father, in 2010, elected with more than 65 percent of members' votes. This page collates DW's latest content related to Marine Le Pen.
French lawmakers in the lower house of parliament have approved a measure that could lead to climate change protections being added to the constitution. The bill is supported by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Emmanuel Macron is clamping down on radical mosques. It's part of a campaign to tackle "Islamist separatism." But can his government win the battle? Our guests: Géraldine Schwarz (author), Raphael Bossong (analyst), Yasemin Ural (sociologist)