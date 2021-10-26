Visit the new DW website

Marine Le Pen

Leader of the French nationalist right-wing National Front (FN) political party. Born August 5, 1968, she is the daughter of party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen.

A lawyer by profession, Marine Le Pen joined the FN in 1986. She became party leader, succeeding her father, in 2010, elected with more than 65 percent of members' votes. This page collates DW's latest content related to Marine Le Pen.

French far-right leader Marine le Pen, left, shakes hands with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after a joint press conference in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)

Hungary: Viktor Orban hosts French far-right leader Marine Le Pen 26.10.2021

Marine Le Pen heavily criticized the European Union during her visit with the Hungarian prime minister in Budapest. Viktor Orban praised Le Pen and said she would help renew the European right.
People wearing protective face masks walk in a busy street in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across France, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France to reduce visas for Maghreb countries in migration spat 29.09.2021

Paris has accused former colonies of not doing enough to allow illegal immigrants to return. Algeria has summoned the French ambassador in response to the decision.
Socialist mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo gestures as she announced her candidacy for the upcoming presidential election in France next year during a meeting in Rouen, Normandy, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. French far right leader Marine Le Pen hands over the reins of her party to focus on her campaign for the April presidential election, and the Socialist mayor of Paris declares she is joining the 2022 race. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo enters French presidential race 12.09.2021

Socialist Anne Hidalgo, who doubled cycle lanes and cut speeds in the polluted French capital, has accused Emmanuel Macron of dividing the nation. Her chances of becoming the first female president are seen as slim.
French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party's leader and member of parliament Marine Le Pen speaks to the press at the party's headquarters after the first results in the second round of the French regional elections in Nanterre on June 27, 2021. - The French far-right of Marine Le Pen failed to win any region while centrist ruling party of President Emmanuel Macron suffered another poll drubbing in the second round of regional elections, again marked by a woeful turnout, estimates said. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

France: Far-right National Rally reelects Marine Le Pen 04.07.2021

Marine Le Pen defended the push to make the National Rally more mainstream, but also said her party was right about "society's descent into savagery." She is hoping to boost her 2022 presidential bid after taking a hit.
French President Emmanuel Macron gives a press conference after a meeting with NATO Secretary General at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on May 21, 2021. Photo by Julie Sebadelha/ABACAPRESS.COM

France's regional vote recasts 2022 election battle 28.06.2021

Political analysts expected France's regional elections to reflect the outlook for next year's presidential vote: a duel between President Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. Instead, they've created confusion.
07.10.2019, Frankreich, Paris: Marine Le Pen, Vorsitzende der Partei Rassemblement National, nimmt bei einer Debatte zu dem Thema Migration in der Nationalversammlung teil. Die Debatte wurde von dem französischen Präsidenten Macron angekündigt. Foto: Thibault Camus/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

France: Marine Le Pen's far-right party set for election loss 27.06.2021

Partial results have shown that France's mainstream parties are headed for a comfortable victory over far-right National Rally in the regional election runoff.
©PHOTOPQR/L'EST REPUBLICAIN/Alexandre MARCHI ; NANCY ; 08/06/2021 ; POLITIQUE - RN - RASSEMBLEMENT NATIONAL - DEPLACEMENT DE MARINE LE PEN - ELECTION REGIONALE GRAND EST 2021. Nancy (54) 8 juin 2021. Marine LE PEN, présidente du Rassemblement Nationale et candidate à l'élection présidentielle de 2022, lors de sa conférence de presse en soutien à Laurent JACOBELLI, tête de liste pour l'élection régionale dans le Grand Est. PHOTO Alexandre MARCHI. Marine LE PEN, president of the National Rally and candidate for the 2022 presidential election, in the gardens of the castle of Lunéville (Meurthe-et-Moselle) during her trip to support Laurent JACOBELLI, head of the list for the regional election in the Grand Est.

France: Le Pen blames low turnout for poorer-than-expected election showing 20.06.2021

Polling agencies project France's center-right Republicans will win the first round of regional elections. But far-right leader Marine Le Pen called the outcome "misleading."
French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) president Marine Le Pen addresses her new-year wishes to the press on January 16, 2020 at the party's headquarters in Nanterre, near Paris. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

French politician Marine Le Pen acquitted in hate speech trial 04.05.2021

A French court found the former presidential candidate and far-right politician had not broken hate speech laws by tweeting gruesome images of Islamist atrocities on Twitter.

14.07.2019 French President Emmanuel Macron and Chief of the Defense Staff of the French Army General Francois Lecointre arrive in a command car for the traditional Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris, France, July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French soldiers who warned of 'civil war' to face sanctions 29.04.2021

The soldiers had signed an open letter saying France was in "peril" from "Islamism and the hordes from the suburbs."
French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) president Marine Le Pen addresses her new-year wishes to the press on January 16, 2020 at the party's headquarters in Nanterre, near Paris. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Marine Le Pen: French far-right leader to quit as party chief 02.04.2021

The far-right populist says she wants to contest next year's presidential election as a candidate for "all French people," while maintaining the support of her Rassemblement National party.
Parliament members listen to French Prime Minister Edouard Phillippe during an emergency debate in France's National Assembly over the fuel protests in Paris, Wednesday Dec.5, 2018. The concessions made by French president Emmanuel Macron's government in a bid to stop the huge and violent anti-government demonstrations seemed on Wednesday to have failed to convince protesters, with trade unions and disgruntled farmers now threatening to join the fray. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) |

France: MPs rally behind bill enshrining climate change protections in constitution 16.03.2021

French lawmakers in the lower house of parliament have approved a measure that could lead to climate change protections being added to the constitution. The bill is supported by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Totale To the Point 10.12.2020 Bilder aus der DW-Sendung To the Point

Islamist terror and police brutality: Can France stop the cycle of violence? 10.12.2020

Emmanuel Macron is clamping down on radical mosques. It's part of a campaign to tackle "Islamist separatism." But can his government win the battle? Our guests: Géraldine Schwarz (author), Raphael Bossong (analyst), Yasemin Ural (sociologist)

22.1.2016*** People pray at the mosque in Frejus, on January 22, 2016, following the provisional authorisation for its reopening delivered by the prefecture. / AFP / BORIS HORVAT (Photo credit should read BORIS HORVAT/AFP/Getty Images) Getty Images/AFP/B. Horvat

France to curb foreign imams to counter Islamic extremism 18.02.2020

The French government is to get more power over the schooling of children, the training of imams, and the financing of mosques. President Macron intends to combat "foreign interference" in the way Islam is practiced.
French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) president Marine Le Pen poses after her new-year wishes to the press conference on January 16, 2020 at the party's headquarters in Nanterre, near Paris. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

France: Far-right Marine Le Pen to run for president again 16.01.2020

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has confirmed that she will run for president for a third time in an effort to defeat incumbent Emmanuel Macron. Macron is facing unpopularity amid strikes and the yellow vest movement.
28.10.2019, Frankreich, Bayonne: ©PHOTOPQR/SUD OUEST ; Bayonne 28/10/2019 Attentat à l mosquée de Bayonne deux fidèles blesses par arme à feu un engin explosif depose devant l'entree de la mosquee Two people have been injured after shots were fired near a mosque in Bayonne, southwest France on October 28, 2019 *** Local Caption *** Foto: Chopin Jean Daniel/MAXPPP/dpa |

Two men wounded by far-right gunman in French mosque shooting 28.10.2019

Two men in their seventies have been shot by a fellow pensioner in the Basque region of France. They interrupted the man as he tried to set fire to a mosque. Police later arrested the suspect.
Jean Marie Le pen speaks during the rassemblement des Nationaux on May 1, 2019 Place des Pyramides in Paris, France. Photo by francois pauletto/Avenir Pictures/ABACAPRESS.COM |

France's Jean-Marie Le Pen charged over EU funding scandal: lawyers 13.09.2019

The founder of the far-right National Front was charged with embezzlement of public funds. The scandal centered around the misuse of EU money to pay for France-based staff.

