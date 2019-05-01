French actors and writers back latest yellow vest protests

Anti-government yellow vest protesters on Saturday marched in cities across France for the 25th straight week.

Following the annual May Day march attended by thousands on Wednesday, the crowds at the yellow vest protests in Paris were lighter than on previous weekends.

Some 18,900 protesters took part in marches across the country, the Interior Ministry said. Of these, 1,460 were in Paris.

Several dozen people demonstrated at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport to denounce privatization plans.

"Many of them were shocked by the behavior and repression of last Wednesday," Herve, one protester, told news agency Reuters. "So it's not surprising to see that it's lagging behind a bit regarding the turnout."

Demonstrations were also held in cities around France, including Nice and Marseille, the Alpine town of Chambery and in Lyon, where ecologists and yellow vest protesters joined forces.

Broadcaster BFMTV reported minor clashes between protesters and police in Lyon. Police also fired tear gas in La Roche-sur-Yon, where protests in the town centre had been banned, FranceInfo reported.

'We are not fooled'

The latest demonstrations came as a group of more than 50 actors, writers, musicians and filmmakers, including actress Juliette Binoche, published a letter on the website of French newspaper Liberation in support of the yellow vest movement.

Titled "Yellow vests: we are not fooled!" the letter said the group could the see the government's efforts to discredit the yellow vest protesters and their attempts to make them out to be "anti-ecologists, extremists, racists, thieves."

"This tactic does not work, this story does not match reality, even if the mainstream media and government spokesmen would like us to believe it," they wrote. "Like the violence they highlight every Saturday, yet the most alarming violence is not there."

"The toll of repression is getting worse every week," the letter went on to say, adding that as of April 19, there had been one death, 248 head injuries, 23 severe eye injuries and five hands badly injured among the demonstrators.

"How can we still exercise our right to demonstrate in the face of such repression?" they asked.

"We are not fooled! The most threatening violence is economic and social. It is the one of this government that defends the interests of a few at the expense of all," the letter continued.

It ended with a quote from former Beatles musician John Lennon: "A dream you dream alone is only a dream, a dream you dream together is reality."

Yellow vests: Unrest returns to the streets of Paris A changing movement The movement takes its name from the high visibility vests French drivers have to keep in their cars. It was initially a protest against President Emmanuel Macron's fuel tax, but eventually swelled to a tide of more general resentment against his government. Although numbers have dwindled, they were higher again on Saturday than in previous weeks.

Yellow vests: Unrest returns to the streets of Paris Mostly peaceful protest Protesters gathered close to a well-guarded Arc de Triomphe, with organizers keen to discourage violence. Sporadic violence did break out, with French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner calling it the work of "professional troublemakers."

Yellow vests: Unrest returns to the streets of Paris Thick in the air In recent weeks, the protests have been relatively calm, but things turned ugly again this time around. Some yellow vests threw smoke bombs and cobblestones at officers, who replied by deploying clouds of tear gas.

Yellow vests: Unrest returns to the streets of Paris Looted shops Businesses were attacked along the Champs-Elysees, home of numerous luxury brand stores and high-end eateries. Police made arrests as demonstrators looted shops and ransacked the exclusive Fouquet's restaurant. More modest commercial premises also suffered, including a newsstand which was set alight.

Yellow vests: Unrest returns to the streets of Paris Burning the barricades Protesters erected and set alight barricades on the Champs-Elysees on the 18th consecutive weekend of protests. Saturday's scenes were reminiscent of some of the worst yellow vest rallies in December, when stores were looted and vandalized in images that shocked many observers.

Yellow vests: Unrest returns to the streets of Paris President of the rich? Demonstrators have accused Macron, a former investment banker and finance minister, of looking after the interests of the wealthy while neglecting ordinary French workers. Critics have also hit out at the president's style of government, accusing him of being too aloof and affecting a regal air — a perception that has earned him the nickname "Sun King." Author: Richard Connor



Yellow vests reject Macron's offers

The yellow vest movement emerged in mid-November to protest fuel tax increases and then evolved to oppose policies of President Emmanuel Macron that it sees as favoring the rich.

Macron responded last month with measures including tax cuts and plans to close France's elite school for top civil servants, while defending his pro-business policies.

But many in the grassroots movement, which does not have a formal leader or structure, have said Macron's proposals did not go far enough and lacked details.

Three lists of yellow vest candidates are running in the elections for France's representatives to the European Union parliament later in May.

law/jm (AP, dpa, Reuters)

