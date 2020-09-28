Visit the new DW website

Frauke Petry

Frauke Petry chaired the far-right lternative für Deutschland (AfD) party from 2015 to 2017.

A chemist by training, Frauke Petry has a professional background as a businesswoman. She was one of the party's speakers when it was founded in 2013. In July 2015, Petry won an internal struggle for power against inner rival Bernd Lucke and left the party after another leadership battle two years later. She then founded the "Blue Party" which was dissolved in 2019. Petry is noted for her anti-Islam views and made the headlines in 2016 when she argued that German police should "use firearms if necessary" to prevent illegal border-crossings. This page is a compilation of all DW content on Frauke Petry.

Alternative für Deutschland, Logo, mit Schattenriss von Frauke Petry (Bundesvorsitzende), Neujahrsempfang der AfD und Gegendemonstration, Augsburg, Rathausplatz, 12.02.2016 Neujahrsempfang der AfD und Gegendemonstration, Augsburg, Rathausplatz,

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks 28.09.2020

Leading members of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party have often made provocative, if not outright offensive, remarks — targeting refugees or evoking Nazi terminology.
BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 25: Frauke Petry, a leading member of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD), attends an AfD press conference attended by other leading AfD members, including Joerg Meuthen and AfD co-lead election candidates Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel, shortly before Petry announced she will not join the new AfD Bundestag faction in a surprise move the day after German federal elections on September 25, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The AfD came in third with 12.6%, meaning it will have nearly 94 seats in the new Bundestag, the German parliament. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Germany: Frauke Petry's Blue Party dissolves after election routs 06.11.2019

The former head of the far-right AfD, Frauke Petry, has announced her Blue Party will dissolve. The new party failed to capture conservative and right-wing votes in two state elections.
Electoral campaign poster of the nationalist far-right AfD (Alternative for Germany , Alternative fr Deutschland) party candidate Arnd Heymann is seen in Kyritz, Brandenburg, Germany on 2 August 2019 State elections will be held in Brandenburg on 1 September 2019 (Photo by Michal Fludra/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

AfD: What you need to know about Germany's far-right party 28.10.2019

DW looks at the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, the third-largest group in the Bundestag. Its main appeal is its opposition to Angela Merkel's welcoming policy toward migrants.
18.02.2019, Sachsen, Dresden: Frauke Petry (l), frühere Bundesvorsitzende der AfD, und ihr Anwalt Carsten Brunzel, sitzen vor Beginn der Verhandlung im Gerichtssaal Der Bundestagsabgeordneten wird vorgeworfen, im November 2015 als Zeugin vor dem Wahlprüfungsausschuss des Landtages falsch ausgesagt und ihre Angaben beeidet zu haben. Bei den Vorwürfen geht es um Angaben zu Darlehen der Landtagskandidaten für die Finanzierung des AfD-Wahlkampfes vor der sächsischen Landtagswahl 2014. Foto: Monika Skolimowska/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Former AfD leader Frauke Petry silent as perjury trial opens 18.02.2019

The former head of the populist Alternative for Germany party has appeared in court charged with perjury. Frauke Petry, who faces a possible prison sentence, declined to speak at the opening.
A damaged window of the office of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) far-right party is pictured in the city of Doebeln, Germany, January 4, 2019, one day after an explosion set the office on fire and damaged vehicles and nearby buildings. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Extreme-right defectors deal a blow to Germany's far-right AfD 11.01.2019

The far-right Alternative for Germany may be unravelling at the edges after a disgruntled member struck off on his own. That's bad news for the populists ahead of key elections, says DW political analyst Jefferson Chase.
Member of Parliament Frauke Petry is pictured during the 14. plenary session at Bundestag (lower house of parliament) in Berlin, Germany on February 22, 2018. (Photo by Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Former AfD co-leader Frauke Petry faces trial for perjury 23.10.2018

Frauke Petry, the former co-leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany political party, is to stand trial charged with giving false evidence about campaign financing. If found guilty, she could face a year in jail.
ARCHIV - Hans-Georg Maaßen, Präsident des Bundesamtes für Verfassungsschutz, spricht am 21.11.2017 in Berlin während eines Interviews. (zu dpa: Maaßen: Gefahr durch heimkehrende Frauen und Kinder aus IS-Gebieten vom 03.12.2017) Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's domestic security chief denies advising far-right AfD on how to avoid investigation 31.07.2018

Critics say the far-right party exhibits anti-constitutional tendencies. Though intelligence agencies have said there is not enough evidence to prove that, others have called for individual members to be observed.
15.05.2017 ARCHIV - Frauke Petry (l), Bundesvorsitzende der Partei Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) und ihr Mann, Marcus Pretzell, Spitzenkandidat der Partei in Nordrhein-Westfalen, unterhalten sich am 15.05.2017 zu Beginn einer Pressekonferenz in Berlin zu den Ergebnissen und Auswirkungen der Landtagswahl in Nordrhein-Westfalen (NRW). Foto: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Report: AfD members' flight sponsored with Russian money 22.05.2018

Media report that three members of the Alternative for Germany flew to Moscow on a mysterious donor's dime during the 2017 campaign. Former co-leader Frauke Petry, her husband and another AfD figure took the trip.
Erfurt , 02.11.2017 , 98. Plenarsitzung am Donnerstag, dem 2. November 2017 im Thüringer Landtag Im Bild: Björn Höcke (45, AfD), AfD-Fraktionsvorsitzender im Thüringer Landtag *** Erfurt 98 Plenary session at Thursday the 2 November 2017 in Thuringia Landtag in Picture Björn Höcke 45 AFD AFD Group Chairman in Thuringia Landtag

Despite Holocaust remarks, AfD lawmaker Björn Höcke allowed to remain in party 09.05.2018

Björn Höcke will be allowed to remain a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, an arbitration tribunal has ruled. Höcke claimed last year that Germany was "crippled" by its "stupid" politics of remembrance.
DDR - Reliquien - Händler am Brandenburger Tor bemalter Mauerrest vor dem Brandenburger Tor, DEU, Berlin-Mitte, 11.10.1990; , form:coun GDR Relics Dealer at Brandenburg goal Bemalter Wall rest before the Brandenburg goal DEU Berlin centre 11 10 1990 Shape

How the far-right AfD taps into Germany's East-West divide 18.04.2018

Nearly three decades after reunification, economic and cultural divisions between eastern and western Germany live on. The former leader of the far-right AfD has told DW the party is using those rifts to its advantage.
*****Achtung: Verwendung nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung Veranstaltung von Frauke Petrys neuer Partei im Rathaus der Stadt Grimma in Sachsen

Germany’s AfD takes ex-party chief Frauke Petry to court over trademark dispute 24.02.2018

The right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) has sued former party chief Frauke Petry for trademark infringement. Petry left the AfD to form The Blue Party after accusing her old party of being too extremist.

*****Achtung: Verwendung nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung Veranstaltung von Frauke Petrys neuer Partei im Rathaus der Stadt Grimma in Sachsen

Ex-AfD leader Frauke Petry launches comeback tour 29.11.2017

The ex-AfD chief has made her first public outing as the leader of a new "movement" - the Blue Party. Frauke Petry's watered-down nationalism seemed to appeal to her audience in the eastern state of Saxony.
Former leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Frauke Petry arrives at at the German lower house of Parliament, Bundestag, for the first plenary session after a general election in Berlin, Germany, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Postelection splintering continues to plague far-right AfD 25.10.2017

Despite unprecedented success in September's Bundestag elections, the far-right Alternative for Germany is falling apart in the regions. Twenty-six state representatives have followed Frauke Petry in quitting the party.
1.05.2016 *** Chairwoman of the anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) Frauke Petry is pictured during the second day of the AfD party congress in Stuttgart Chairwoman of the anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD) Frauke Petry is pictured during the second day of the AfD party congress in Stuttgart, Germany, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay Copyright: Reuters/W. Rattay

Ex-AfD chief Frauke Petry unveils new conservative 'Blue party' 13.10.2017

The former co-head of the far-right AfD has kicked off her "Blue party" and its corresponding civil forum the "Blue Change." Although Petry's promises an alternative to the AfD, their platforms sing a very similar tune.
22.05.2016 *** ARCHIV - Der FPÖ-Vorsitzende Heinz-Christian Strache (l) und Der FPÖ-Kandidat für das Amt des österreichischen Bundespräsidenten, Norbert Hofer, feiern am 22.05.2016 auf dem Stephansplatz in Wien. (zu dpa «Pessimisten gegen Optimisten: Wahl in Österreich als Signal» vom 29.11.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Freedom Party of Austria - what you need to know 12.10.2017

Austria's Freedom Party, FPÖ, has a good chance of being part of the country's next government — not for the first time. Unlike the German AfD, Austria's far-right party has long since cast aside its pariah status.
26.09.2017+++ Frauke Petry, Bundesvorsitzende der Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), kommt am 26.09.2017 zur Landtags-Pressekonferenz in Dresden (Sachsen). Petry hat ihren Austritt aus der Partei angekündigt. (zu dpa: Petry kündigt Austritt aus AfD an vom 26.09.2017) Foto: Monika Skolimowska/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Frauke Petry founded 'Blue party' ahead of national elections - reports 12.10.2017

Former AfD co-chair Frauke Petry has founded a new party, according to German media reports. The "Blue party" has been registered, but Petry has not confirmed she is behind it.
