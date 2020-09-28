Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Frauke Petry chaired the far-right lternative für Deutschland (AfD) party from 2015 to 2017.
A chemist by training, Frauke Petry has a professional background as a businesswoman. She was one of the party's speakers when it was founded in 2013. In July 2015, Petry won an internal struggle for power against inner rival Bernd Lucke and left the party after another leadership battle two years later. She then founded the "Blue Party" which was dissolved in 2019. Petry is noted for her anti-Islam views and made the headlines in 2016 when she argued that German police should "use firearms if necessary" to prevent illegal border-crossings. This page is a compilation of all DW content on Frauke Petry.
Critics say the far-right party exhibits anti-constitutional tendencies. Though intelligence agencies have said there is not enough evidence to prove that, others have called for individual members to be observed.
Björn Höcke will be allowed to remain a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, an arbitration tribunal has ruled. Höcke claimed last year that Germany was "crippled" by its "stupid" politics of remembrance.
The right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) has sued former party chief Frauke Petry for trademark infringement. Petry left the AfD to form The Blue Party after accusing her old party of being too extremist.