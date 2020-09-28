Frauke Petry chaired the far-right lternative für Deutschland (AfD) party from 2015 to 2017.

A chemist by training, Frauke Petry has a professional background as a businesswoman. She was one of the party's speakers when it was founded in 2013. In July 2015, Petry won an internal struggle for power against inner rival Bernd Lucke and left the party after another leadership battle two years later. She then founded the "Blue Party" which was dissolved in 2019. Petry is noted for her anti-Islam views and made the headlines in 2016 when she argued that German police should "use firearms if necessary" to prevent illegal border-crossings. This page is a compilation of all DW content on Frauke Petry.