 Former AfD leader Frauke Petry silent as perjury trial opens | News | DW | 18.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Former AfD leader Frauke Petry silent as perjury trial opens

The former head of the populist Alternative for Germany party has appeared in court charged with perjury. Frauke Petry, who faces a possible prison sentence, declined to speak at the opening.

Frauke Petry in court (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Skolimowska)

German politician Frauke Petry maintained her silence on Monday as she faced accusations of lying about political campaign finances at an opening court hearing.

Petry's lawyer Carsten Brunzel told the court his client would not speak at this point, before calling for the charges to be cleared.

"The clarity of the law, the time elapsed and the obvious circumstances beg for this case to be stopped now at the latest," Brunzel said.

Petry quit the Alternative for Germany (AfD) soon after she was elected to parliament in the 2017 general election, arguing the party had become too extremist.

As the former head of the populist AFD, she was accused of making false statements to parliament while under oath.

The accusations relate to loans that AfD candidates in Saxony gave to the nationalist party in order to support its campaign in the eastern German state. The AfD was accused of pressuring candidates into loaning the money by threatening to deselect them from the 2015 state election.

  • Alexander Gauland (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland

    Co-chairman Alexander Gauland said the German national soccer team's defender Jerome Boateng might be appreciated for his performance on the pitch - but people would not want "someone like Boateng as a neighbor." He also argued Germany should close its borders and said of an image showing a drowned refugee child: "We can't be blackmailed by children's eyes."

  • Weidel and Gauland (Reuters/F.Bensch)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alice Weidel

    Alice Weidel generally plays the role of "voice of reason" for the far-right populists, but she, too, is hardly immune to verbal miscues. Welt newspaper, for instance, published a 2013 memo allegedly from Weidel in which she called German politicians "pigs" and "puppets of the victorious powers in World War II. Weidel initially claimed the mail was fake, but now admits its authenticity.

  • Frauke Petry (Getty Images/T. Lohnes)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Frauke Petry

    German border police should shoot at refugees entering the country illegally, the former co-chair of the AfD told a regional newspaper in 2016. Officers must "use firearms if necessary" to "prevent illegal border crossings." Communist East German leader Erich Honecker was the last German politician who condoned shooting at the border.

  • Björn Höcke (picture-alliance/Arifoto Ug/Candy Welz)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Björn Höcke

    The head of the AfD in the state of Thuringia made headlines for referring to Berlin's Holocaust memorial as a "monument of shame" and calling on the country to stop atoning for its Nazi past. The comments came just as Germany enters an important election year - leading AfD members moved to expel Höcke for his remarks.

  • Beatrix von Storch (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Beatrix von Storch

    Initially, the AfD campaigned against the euro and bailouts - but that quickly turned into anti-immigrant rhetoric. "People who won't accept STOP at our borders are attackers," the European lawmaker said. "And we have to defend ourselves against attackers."

  • Marcus Pretzell (picture alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Marcus Pretzell

    Pretzell, former chairman of the AfD in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and husband to Frauke Petry, wrote "These are Merkel's dead," shortly after news broke of the deadly attack on the Berlin Christmas market in December 2016.

  • Andre Wendt (picture alliance/ZB/H. Schmidt)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Wendt

    The member of parliament in Germany's eastern state of Saxony made waves in early 2016 with an inquiry into how far the state covers the cost of sterilizing unaccompanied refugee minors. Thousands of unaccompanied minors have sought asylum in Germany, according to the Federal Association for Unaccompanied Minor Refugees (BumF) - the vast majority of them young men.

  • Andre Poggenburg(picture alliance/dpa/J. Wolf)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Poggenburg

    Poggenburg, head of the AfD in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, has also raised eyebrows with extreme remarks. In February 2017, he urged other lawmakers in the state parliament to join measures against the extreme left-wing in order to "get rid of, once and for all, this rank growth on the German racial corpus" - the latter term clearly derived from Nazi terminology.

  • Alexander Gauland AfD

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland - again ...

    During a campaign speech in Eichsfeld in August 2017, AfD election co-candidate Alexander Gauland said that Social Democrat parliamentarian Aydan Özoguz should be "disposed of" back to Anatolia. The German term, "entsorgen," raised obvious parallels to the imprisonment and killings of Jews and prisoners of war under the Nazis.

  • Alexander Gauland

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    ... and again

    Gauland was roundly criticized for a speech he made to the AfD's youth wing in June 2018. Acknowledging Germany's responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi era, he went on to say Germany had a "glorious history and one that lasted a lot longer than those damned 12 years. Hitler and the Nazis are just a speck of bird shit in over 1,000 years of successful German history."

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


Petry admitted to making erroneous statements about the nature of loans made to her party during campaigning. However, the 43-year-old politician said she did not do so intentionally, claiming to have spoken in error because she "mis-remembered" the details.

Read more: What kind of party is the AfD growing up to be?

Perjury can carry a sentence of at least a year in jail in Germany, or six months in minor cases. 

Shift in allegiance

Petry condemned the case on Friday, saying it was politically motivated.

"The way this case has developed, it's a clear example of the way the Christian Democrats, the party of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prosecutors linked to them have been trying for four years to hurt me as a person and a politician."

Petry remains a member of both Germany's national parliament where, as a directly elected representative, she holds her seat regardless of party loyalty. She is also a member of parliament in the state of Saxony.

Rather than representing the AfD in both legislatures, Petry sits as a member of the "national conservative" Blue Party, which she leads.

The court is expected to hear 27 witnesses and has scheduled court dates through to March 13.

rc/msh (dpa, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

German bloggers release classified intelligence report on far-right AfD

Although parts of the intelligence report had already circulated through German media, the full AfD report reveals an exhaustive analysis of the party's rhetoric as well as members' links to extremist groups. (28.01.2019)  

Far-right AfD lawmakers walk out of Holocaust commemoration in Bavaria

AfD lawmakers in Bavaria's state parliament were sharply criticized for leaving during a speech by Jewish community leader Charlotte Knobloch. The Holocaust survivor had accused the party of downplaying Nazi atrocities. (24.01.2019)  

Germany's far-right AfD increasingly radicalized by its grassroots, experts warn

Many prominent members of the far-right Alternative for Germany are seemingly unafraid of espousing racist ideology and historical revisionism. Experts warn the organization is becoming increasingly radicalized. (06.08.2018)  

What kind of party is the AfD growing up to be?

The far-right AfD's deputy leader, Georg Pazderski, says his party rejects right-wing radicalism. But with the party's youth wing under surveillance and supporters marching alongside neo-Nazi activists, how true is that? (05.12.2018)  

AfD worker accused of ordering arson attack in Ukraine

A Bundestag employee of the Alternative for Germany party has been accused of ordering a firebombing in Ukraine. Manuel Ochsenreiter denies all accusations, but he is known to have connections to pro-Russia separatists. (15.01.2019)  

Former AfD co-leader Frauke Petry faces trial for perjury

Frauke Petry, the former co-leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany political party, is to stand trial charged with giving false evidence about campaign financing. If found guilty, she could face a year in jail. (23.10.2018)  

Ex-AfD chief Frauke Petry unveils new conservative 'Blue party'

The former co-head of the far-right AfD has kicked off her "Blue party" and its corresponding civil forum the "Blue Change." Although Petry's promises an alternative to the AfD, their platforms sing a very similar tune. (13.10.2017)  

Party of one: Petry abandons AfD to enter Bundestag alone

Frauke Petry has left the Alternative for Germany. As an independent member of parliament, her privileges will be limited: She might not even get a desk in the Bundestag's plenary chamber. (29.09.2017)  

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

Leading members of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party have often made provocative, if not outright offensive, remarks - targeting refugees or evoking Nazi terminology. (04.06.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Berlin - Frauke Petry

Former AfD co-leader Frauke Petry faces trial for perjury 23.10.2018

Frauke Petry, the former co-leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany political party, is to stand trial charged with giving false evidence about campaign financing. If found guilty, she could face a year in jail.

Deutschland - Explosion vor AfD-Büro in Döbeln

Extreme-right defectors deal a blow to Germany's far-right AfD 11.01.2019

The far-right Alternative for Germany may be unravelling at the edges after a disgruntled member struck off on his own. That's bad news for the populists ahead of key elections, says DW political analyst Jefferson Chase.

Deutschland Wieder rechte und linke Demonstrationen in Köthen | Andre Poggenburg

German politician Andre Poggenburg leaves the AfD 11.01.2019

German MP Andre Poggenburg is leaving the far-right Alternative for Germany party. The Saxony-Anhalt lawmaker says he is founding his own new party.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 