 France′s Nantes sees second night of protests, arrests after police shoot local man | News | DW | 05.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

France's Nantes sees second night of protests, arrests after police shoot local man

Police in the southwestern French city of Nantes clashed again with protesters overnight. The demonstrations followed a deadly shooting by police of a man during a stop-and-search.

Riot police in Nantes (Getty Images/AFP/S. Salom Gomis)

Police arrested at least 12 people during a second night of protests in the French city of Nantes. Demonstrators clashed with riot police on Wednesday night, with the unrest lasting through the night in the districts of Breil and Garges-les-Gonesse among others.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who was in Nantes on Thursday, condemned the violence. He also tweeted that "above all, it hurts the development of these districts and darkens the prospects of their residents."

The protests followed the death of a 22-year-old man, identified by local media as Aboubakar F., who was fatally shot in Breil during a stop-and-search operation.

The man, who grew up in one of the city's most deprived districts, was wanted for robbery and other offenses.

Edouard Philippe (Getty Images/AFP/D. Meyer)

PM Edouard Philippe visited Nantes on Thursday

When he was stopped, police say he attempted to reverse the car he was in, hurting one of the police officers in the knee,. This led to another officer opening fire.

A woman who filmed the incident, has contradicted the police's account and an investigation has been opened.

Within hours of his death, protesters gathered in several neighborhoods of Nantes. Molotov cocktails were thrown, vehicles set on fire and a shopping center attacked.

Listen to audio 03:20
Now live
03:20 mins.

Inside Europe: Macron's vision for the banlieues

French police frequently clash with protesters in deprived areas of major French cities, with officers often accused of being heavy-handed.

A silent march has been planned for Thursday evening in Nantes over his death.

ng/jm (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Can Emmanuel Macron's banlieues plan reach the poor?

Successive governments have tried to find answers for France’s disaffected banlieues — a code word for the high-crime suburbs that surround Paris. Can French President Emmanuel Macron succeed where others have failed? (18.05.2018)  

Emmanuel Macron leaves France's suburbs in the lurch

President Macron's plans to get deprived suburbs back on track are so far falling short of expectations. His actions have even had a negative impact on many NGOs working in these areas. Lisa Louis reports from Le Mans. (20.06.2018)  

As French suburbs rage against police, some take a different tack

The alleged rape of a black man by police has sparked outrage and violence in France, drawing attention to the gritty banlieues. In one Paris suburb, however, youngsters have helped clean up the mess the mayhem caused. (18.02.2017)  

France: Violent clashes in Nantes after police shoot young man

Protesters have set fire to cars and a shopping mall after police shot dead a 22-year-old man in Nantes. A French lawmaker has announced a full investigation into how the man was killed during a traffic stop. (04.07.2018)  

Nantes: Protests erupt after police kill young man

A traffic stop went terribly wrong when a police officer opened fire on a 22-year-old driver and killed him. The fatal incident triggered violent protests in the French city, but police say "the worst" has yet to come. (04.07.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Inside Europe: Macron's vision for the banlieues  

Related content

Frankreich | Unruhen in Nantes nach tödlichem Polizeieinsatz

France: Violent clashes in Nantes after police shoot young man 04.07.2018

Protesters have set fire to cars and a shopping mall after police shot dead a 22-year-old man in Nantes. A French lawmaker has announced a full investigation into how the man was killed during a traffic stop.

Frankreich - Grigny

Can Emmanuel Macron's banlieues plan reach the poor? 18.05.2018

Successive governments have tried to find answers for France’s disaffected banlieues — a code word for the high-crime suburbs that surround Paris. Can French President Emmanuel Macron succeed where others have failed?

Frankreich Polizei räumt Migranten-Zeltlager in Paris

Paris police clear 1,700-strong Millenaire migrant camp 30.05.2018

The dawn operation was the 35th camp clearance undertaken in the French capital over the past three years. Those living at the "Millenaire" camp in the northeast the city are being moved to temporary accomodation.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 