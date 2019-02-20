France's Macron unveils plan to tackle anti-Semitism

French President Emmanuel met Jewish community leaders on Wednesday, claiming that the anti-Semitism had grown in recent years "and the situation has got worse in recent weeks."

"Our country, and for that matter all of Europe and most Western democracies, seems to be facing a resurgence of anti-Semitism unseen since World War II."

Macron was attending a dinner held by the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF), a day after thousands of people across France protested against anti-Semitism.

During the dinner, Macron announced several measures to tackle a recent hike in anti-Semitic attacks.

He said he had urged the interior ministry to take steps to ban racist or anti-Semitic groups. He singled out "for a start" three far-right groups — Bastion Social, Blood and Honour Hexagone and Combat 18 — which he said "fuel hatred, promote discrimination or call for violence."

Macron said the French government would adopt the working definition of anti-Semitism drawn up by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance to help guide police forces, teachers, and courts in their daily work.

A day earlier, Macron visited 96 tombstones that had been spray-painted with blue and yellow swastikas in a cemetery in the Alsace region near Germany.

'Yellow vest' anti-Semitism

The government has linked a 74 percent rise in anti-Semitic crimes in 2018 compared to 2017 to factions within the "yellow vest" movement. The leaderless group has held weekly rallies against Macron's presidency and poor living standards since November.

Watch video 02:02 Now live 02:02 mins. Share Protests against anti-Semitism Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Dk6v Protests against anti-Semitism

Shimon Samuels, a director at the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization, told DW that anti-Semites had "hijacked" the yellow vest movement.

"The yellow vests today are being invaded and hijacked by those on one side who are vandals and want to break into shop windows and those on the other hand who are extremists who attack Jews," he said.

Last week, video footage of a yellow vest protester shouting abuse at Jewish philosopher Alain Finkielkraut spread on social media. Police have since arrested a suspect.

A recent poll by Ifop found that nearly half of the "yellow vest" supporters who were questioned believed in a worldwide "Zionist plot."

Middle East factor

Samuels said the politics of the Israel-Palestinian conflict had also stirred anti-Semitism among France's Muslim youth and contributed to the rise in anti-Jewish incidents.

"They're playing this out, transplanting the Middle East to Europe, and that all obviously is creating a spike in anti-Semitic attacks," he said.

He added that Macron should consider placing armed guards outside synagogues and Jewish schools as part of his efforts to tackle the problem.

rc, amp/msh (dpa, AFP)

Watch video 04:37 Now live 04:37 mins. Share French Jews move to Israel Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2xVoe French Jews consider moving to Israel

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.