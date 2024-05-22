France's Macron holds talks in riot-hit New Caledonia

The French president has called ongoing violence in the South Pacific French archipelago an "unprecedented insurrection." A recent change to voting rights has worsened the situation.

President Emmanuel Macron met with local officials New Caledonia on Thursday, seeking a political solution to end riots in the South Pacific French archipelago.

He called the unrest "absolutely unprecedented insurrection movement" and stated that French police reinforcements in New Caledonia would remain as long as required as the situation in the region still hasn't stabilized.

"In the coming hours and days, massive new operations will be scheduled where necessary, and republican order in its entirety will be re-established because there is no other choice," Macron said in the capital Noumea during his hastily arranged trip.

The French Pacific territory has been in the grip of violent unrest, resulting in six deaths and hundreds of injuries. The riots have also left a trail of looted shops and torched cars and businesses since they began more than a week ago.

Restoring calm top priority

On his arrival at La Tontouta International Airport, Macron said a return to calm and security was the top priority.

"We will discuss questions of economic reconstruction, support and rapid response, and the most delicate political questions, as we talk about the future of New Caledonia," Macron added.

While Macron said he was against extending the current state of emergency, he said it could only be lifted if all political leaders called for the barricades and roadblocks to be removed.

"By the end of the day, decisions will be taken and announcements will be made," he said.

French authorities have declared a state of emergency, placed separatist leaders under house arrest, banned alcohol sales, and deployed around 3,000 troops, police, and other security forces following the unrest.

The decision to beef up security in New Calendonia may leave France a little exposed at home, especially with the Paris Olympics and Paralympics on the horizon, underscoring the importance of the region to France.

What sparked the unrest in New Caledonia?

Simmering tensions in the French territory exploded into violence on May 13 as France's legislature in Paris debated changes to the French Constitution that would open up New Caledonia's voter lists.

The proposal would extend voting rights to people who have lived in New Caledonia for at least 10 years, who are seen as less likely to favor independence.

Opponents fear the measure will benefit pro-France politicians and damage the separatist cause in any future independence referendum.

The New Caledonia High Commission said on Wednesday that some 1,050 reinforcements from the gendarmerie, police, and civil security had been deployed with more than 90 of the roadblocks dismantled.

The unrest is the worst in some 40 years and comes after decades of tensions between indigenous Kanaks and descendants of colonists and other people who have settled in New Caledonia and want to stay part of France.

New Caledonia has on three occasions rejected independence in referendums, with the last vote during the COVID pandemic boycotted by much of the indigenous Kanak population.

Macron's last visit to New Caledonia in July 2023 was boycotted by Kanak representatives.

The unrest has left thousands of tourists stranded, with France, Australia, and New Zealand to organizing flights to evacuate them.

