France's Macron announces plans for assisted dying bill

French President Emmanuel Macron said he would propose legislation in May for adults to "ask to be helped to die" when they are faced with terminal illnesses.

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans for a bill to legalize medical assistance in dying for adults diagnosed with an incurable disease and facing imminent death.

Macron told newspapers La Croix and Liberation that the new legislation to legalize "aid in dying" under certain conditions would be put forward in parliament in May.

The bill will apply to adults who are fully capable of making decisions and to those facing "intractable" physical or psychological pain and death in "short or middle-term," Macron said.

Minors and patients suffering from psychiatric or neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer's will not be eligible.

The move follows a report last year that indicated most French citizens support legalizing end-of-life options.

Proposed law to give people humane options in death

The legislation is meant to offer "a possible path, in a determined situation, with precise criteria, where the medical decision is playing its role."

He was clear the legislation will refer to "aid in dying... because its simple and humane" rather than the more loaded terms like euthanasia or medically assisted suicide.

How will the process work?

Macron gave the example of people with terminal cancer, some of whom had traveled elsewhere to seek assistance in dying.

Only people above 18 can ask for life-ending medication and those who seek to enter the process will need to reconfirm their choice after 48 hours.

They should then receive an answer from a medical team within two weeks, Macron said. A doctor will then deliver a prescription, which will be valid for three months, for the life-ending medication.

People can either choose to administer the medication themselves or if they are not able to do so, ask for help at a nursing home or a health care facility.

