France to lift New Caledonia's state of emergency

The unrest erupted as the French legislature in Paris debated amending the French constitution to make changes to voter lists in New Caledonia.

The state of emergency in riot-hit New Caledonia will be lifted on Monday evening at 8 p.m. in Paris, which is 5 a.m. Tuesday in the French overseas territory, to allow for political dialogue, the French presidency said.

"The President has decided for the time being not to extend the state of emergency" beyond its legal deadline of 12 days to allow for meetings with the pro-independence FLNKS party, the Elysee said in a statement Sunday.

It added that 480 gendarmes were being sent to the Pacific territory as reinforcements.

Why is there a state of emergency?

New Caledonia, which lies around 17,000 kilometres (10,600 miles) from mainland France, has been ruled from Paris since 1853.

But many indigenous Kanaks still resent France's power over their islands and want fuller autonomy or independence.

Paris is planning to give voting rights to thousands of non-indigenous, long-term residents in the territory.

But Kanaks strongly oppose the move. They say it would dilute the influence of their votes.

After the proposal sparked unrest in the island, Paris imposed a state of emergency on May 15.

The emergency measures boosted police powers and gave authorities greater powers to tackle the violence, including the possibility of house detention for people deemed a threat to public order. It also granted expanded powers to conduct searches, seize weapons and restrict movements, with possible jail time for violators.

The French government also dispatched hundreds of police and military reinforcements to restore order in the archipelago.

Still, police are struggling to control certain districts of the capital Noumea.

Authorities said the city's international airport will remain closed to commercial flights until at least June 2.

What did Macron say?

French President Emmanuel Macron flew to the Pacific archipelago on Thursday in an urgent bid to defuse the crisis.

He pledged during the trip that the planned voting reforms "will not be forced through."

"Violence should never be allowed to take root," Macron said told journalists at the end of his visit, adding that all roadblocks should be "immediately" removed.

The FLNKS party reiterated on Saturday its demand for the withdrawal of the voting reforms after meeting with Macron.

The president said he would be willing to hold a referendum on the contentious changes,

