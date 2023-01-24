  1. Skip to content
Women with children walk at Camp Roj, where relatives of people suspected of belonging to the so-called Islamic State (IS) group are held in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province, on March 28, 2021.
France has repatriated 47 nationals from the Roj camp in northeastern Syria, which holds those with suspected links to the so-called Islamic StateImage: Delil Souleiman/AFP/Getty Images
Human RightsFrance

France repatriates 47 women, children from Syria camp

1 hour ago

The French foreign ministry said the women were handed over to the "competent judicial authorities." This is the third such large-scale repatriation, taking place under humanitarian pressure.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Mc9j

France announced on Tuesday taking home 15 women and 32 children who were held in a jihadist detention camp in northwestern Syria, as Western countries continue to face humanitarian pressure to repatriate their nationals from jihadist prisons.

The French foreign ministry said in a statement that the repatriated adults were handed over to the "competent judicial authorities," whereas the minors were delivered to child assistance services and will undergo medical and social monitoring.

A statement by the French Ministry of Justice and anti-terrorism department added that there were arrest warrants for seven of the repatriated woman, while eight had been placed in custody. The women are aged 19 to 59.

What we know about the repatriations

The 47 repatriated nationals were all brought from the Roj prison camp in northeastern Syria, located some 15 kilometers (9 miles) away from Syria's borders with Turkey and Iraq. The camp holds tens of thousands of foreigners with suspected links to the so-called Islamic State.

For nearly a decade, jihadists from across the world, including Europe and other Western countries, flocked to northern Syria and Iraq to join the jihadist group, which captured swathes of land within the two countries from 2014 until its fall in 2019.

When the so-called 'Islamic caliphate' fell, suspected members of the group were taken to Kurdish-run prisons and detention camps in eastern Syria.

Why is the repatriation of jihadists controversial?

Humanitarian organizations have been pressing the countries of origin for years to repatriate their nationals, to alleviate the pressure on local authorities. The conditions within the camps have been described as dire, mostly due to overcrowding and a lack of resources.

shows children walking among shelters at the Kurdish-run al-Hol camp, which holds relatives of suspected Islamic State (IS) group fighters on August 2, 2021
Humanitarian conditions within the camps have often been deplored, especially due to overcrowdingImage: Delil Souleiman/AFP/Getty Images

France has been particularly reluctant, with the government arguing that the return of potentially radicalized individuals poses security risks in a country which has seen many terrorist attacks in recent years.

This is the third large-scale repatriation by the French government. Last October, 15 women and 40 children were repatriated, preceded by 16 women and 35 children last July.

Tuesday's repatriation follows a statement by the UN Committee against Torture, which said France was violating UN conventions against torture for failing to repatriate its nationals from jihadist prison camps in Syria.

rmt/kb (AFP, Reuters)

Chancellor Olaf Scholz visiting soldiers and inspecting a Leopard 2 battle tank

Why Germany hesitates on sending battle tanks to Ukraine

Politics14 hours ago
