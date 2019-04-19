 France rejects Libya′s ′unfounded′ claim it supports militia leader Khalifa Haftar | News | DW | 18.04.2019

News

France rejects Libya's 'unfounded' claim it supports militia leader Khalifa Haftar

Libya has halted its security cooperation with France after accusing Paris of supporting military strongman Khalifa Haftar. France has denied the claims, insisting it wants a political solution in Libya.

Emmanuel Macron, Fayez al-Sarraj and Khalifa Haftar (picture-alliance/C. Liewig)

From left to right: Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, French President Emmanuel Macron and General Khalifa Haftar

France on Thursday rejected an accusation from Libya's internationally recognized interior ministry that it has been supporting Khalifa Haftar, whose self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) have launched an offensive to take control of the country's capital of Tripoli.

The Libyan interior ministry has suspended "all relations between the ministry and the French side ... due to the position of the French government in support of the criminal Haftar," the ministry said in Tripoli. 

Read more: Libya's battle for Tripoli — what you need to know

A French foreign ministry official said these claims from Tripoli were "disappointing" and "completely unfounded."

The French presidency said in a statement it supported Libya's internationally recognized government under Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj as well as "the mediation of the UN towards an inclusive political solution in Libya."

France has helped train security forces associated with the Tripoli government, including police and Serraj's presidential guard. In February, France provided Serraj's forces with six patrol boats for its coastline.

Watch video 01:27

As Libya battle heats up, UN evacuates migrants near front

Mixed support

However, there has been some recognition of Haftar as the means to end the chaos that has plagued Libya since the capture and killing of longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi. Haftar currently enjoys the support of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, who believe he can restore stability and combat Islamist militants. 

Haftar's LNA began an assault on Tripoli earlier this month in an attempt to take control of the Libyan capital. The offensive came days before UN-backed peace talks were set to take place.

On Thursday, two mortar bombs almost hit a clinic in al-Suani, a southwestern suburb of Tripoli, according to Reuters news agency. The attack came a day after seven people were killed by Grad rockets which hit a densely populated section of Tripoli. 

The two weeks of fighting have killed 205 people, including 18 civilians, and wounded 913, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

The UN Security Council, led by Germany as part of a dual-presidency with France, have been negotiating a British-drafted resolution demanding a ceasefire in Libya and the creation of a humanitarian corridor from battle zones near Tripoli. However, Russia, the United States and African nations on the council did not support the British initiative.

Germany has therefore called a closed-door meeting of the council to discuss the Libyan conflict, set to take place on Thursday.

  • Awards were given at the opening ceremony to winners of a photo competition sponsored by DW Akademie and the EU Delegation in Libya. Amin Mustafa Alamri's shot of a silversmith at work was among the winning photos. (Amin Mustafa Alamri)

    Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers

    Photo contest starts off the new media development project

    Awards were given at the opening ceremony to winners of a photo competition sponsored by DW Akademie and the EU Delegation in Libya. Amin Mustafa Alamri's portrait of a silversmith at work was among the winning photos.

  • The competition was open to all Libyans with a goal to portray Libyan culture to outsiders. This photo by Sanad Alhalfi shows a traditional way of brewing tea. (Sanad Alhalafi)

    Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers

    Competition focusing on everyday culture

    The competition was open to all Libyans with a goal to portray Libyan culture to outsiders. This photo by Sanad Alhalfi shows a traditional way of brewing tea.

  • The photos reflect Libyan landscapes, customs, traditions and crafts. One of the women in this photo by Naser Amghar plays a stringed gourd, a traditional musical instrument. (Naser Amghar)

    Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers

    From landscapes to music

    The photos reflect Libyan landscapes, customs, traditions and crafts. A woman in this photo by Naser Amghar is playing a stringed gourd, a traditional musical instrument.

  • The competition was open to professional and amateur photographers. Omar Saleh submitted this winning photo of traditional Tuareg musicians. (Omar Saleh)

    Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers

    More than 300 photographers took part

    The competition was open to professional and amateur photographers. Omar Saleh submitted this winning photo of traditional Tuareg musicians.

  • Eight photographers were honored for their portrayals of Libyan culture and landscapes. Sufian Alashger was up early to catch the desert at sunrise. (Sufian Alashger)

    Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers

    Through the eyes of Libyan photographers

    Eight photographers were honored for their portrayals of Libyan culture and landscapes. Sufian Alashger was up early to catch the desert at sunrise.

  • Mahmoud Shenghee's photo introduces outsiders to bazine, a traditional Libyan dish served during festivities. (Mahmoud Shengheer)

    Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers

    Traditional Libyan cuisine

    Mahmoud Shenghee's photo introduces outsiders to bazine, a traditional Libyan dish served during festivities.

  • Tuareg women making traditional jewelry, captured on camera by Hussein Suliman. (Hussein Suliman)

    Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers

    Reflecting Libya's everyday culture

    Tuareg women making traditional jewelry, captured on camera by Hussein Suliman.

  • Each of the eight winners won a one-week DW Akademie photography workshop in Tunisia. Photographer Khalid Alwerfali was among the winners with this photo of Tripoli's Red Castle. (Khalid Alwerfali)

    Winning photos from the contest for Libyan photographers

    A photography workshop for the winners

    Each of the eight winners won a one-week DW Akademie photography workshop in Tunisia. Photographer Khalid Alwerfali was one of the winners with this photo of Tripoli's Red Castle.


dv/jm (AFP, Reuters)

