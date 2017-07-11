France: Partygoers and police injured at curfew-busting rave

Police and partygoers clashed in France when authorities attempted to break up an illegal rave, with several people injured in the violence, local officials said on Saturday.

The clashes came just days before France is due to lift a nationwide coronavirus curfew that has been in place for over eight months.

What happened?

The clashes broke out on Friday night in the small town of Redon in Brittany. Around 1,500 gathered in a field to take part in an unauthorized outdoor rave.

The situation quickly deteriorated after around 400 police officers arrived at the scene to clear out the party.

Partygoers threw Molotov cocktails, metal balls, and other objects at security forces, local prefect and government official Emmanuel Berthier said. Police responded by charging groups of attendees and firing tear gas.

Several people were injured, including five officers, Berthier said.

An estimated 1,500 people showed up at the rave, despite COVID-19 restrictions

One of the injured was a 22-year-old man who lost his hand. He is believed to have picked up an object that later exploded, regional gendarme chief Pierre Sauvegrain told France-Info radio.

It took officers over seven hours to calm the situation, with authorities still clearing the field on Saturday morning.

Five people were taken into custody, according to news agency AFP.

What has the reaction been?

An investigation has been launched into how the 22-year-old wound up losing his hand, as well as what led to the overnight events, Berthier said.

He also accused the partygoers of "extreme" and "inexcusable" violence towards officers.

Officers were still working to clear the field of partygoers on Saturday morning

Curfew set to lift

Friday night's illegal party and resulting violence was the latest to rock the region.

An unauthorized New Year's Eve rave in the same area drew an estimated 2,500 people and led to several arrests.

The clashes also come two days before France is due to lift its nationwide overnight curfews. Although implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus, they've been a source of frustration for some young people.

rs/jlw (AP, AFP, dpa)